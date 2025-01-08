David Schwimmer shares cute tradition he has with Matt LeBlanc
Both stars found international fame by playing characters on the iconic sitcom Friends - with Schwimmer, 58, playing Ross Geller and LeBlanc, 57, playing Joey Tribbiani. While the stars have not played the characters on-screen together since the final episode of Friends aired in 2004, the show continues to play an important part in the way they communicate with each other. Appearing on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Schwimmer revealed, "LeBlanc and I are pretty close, even though I live in New York and he's in L.A.