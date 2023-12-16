David Valadao distributed certificates of achievement to Nueva High School students
As the ceremony's guest of honor, the Congressman also shared his experience as a student to the NHS Knights.
As the ceremony's guest of honor, the Congressman also shared his experience as a student to the NHS Knights.
A Georgia middle school teacher was arrested last week after multiple witnesses told authorities he threatened to behead a 13-year-old Muslim student who said the Israeli flag hanging in his classroom offended her.
Students from outside of Quebec attending an English-language university will still have to pay more in tuition next year, but not as much as the government initially announced.But there's a catch: most of them will have to learn French. Quebec's three English-language universities — McGill, Concordia and Bishop's — will have to, by the 2025-26 academic year, ensure that 80 per cent of their out-of-province students learn French. Those students will need to be able to demonstrate a level-five or
OTTAWA — Five Liberal members of Parliament are asking 25 Canadian university presidents to say whether calling for a genocide against Jewish people or the elimination of Israel violates their school policies. The letter, shared online by Montreal MP Anthony Housefather, comes amid a rise in antisemitism during the Israel-Hamas war, including on campuses. Former justice minister David Lametti, fellow Montreal MP Anna Gainey, Winnipeg representative Ben Carr and ex-public-safety minister Marco Me
REGINA — Ruby Remenda Swanson says she never thought her hometown high school would be the only place to bar her from sharing her family's story. Remenda Swanson says she's been to dozens of places in Canada, including two schools, to share her book "A Family Outing," about what it was like when her teen son came out as gay. In September, Humboldt Collegiate Institute in central Saskatchewan told her that due to a provincial government directive, it had to reject her from presenting at a student
The changes, which impact out-of-province students, have been criticised by Quebec's English universities.
Under the law, school superintendents could lose their salaries for a year if they receive complaints about potential violations and do not report it to the Florida Department of Education.
"A few years after I graduated, a school resource officer was in the news for being accused of illegally strip searching students. Then another teacher was in the news for illegally distributing marijuana in the school."
Antisemitism on Penn's campus and in the streets are testing Philadelphia's commitment to religious principles and freedom of speech.
Turkey's steps to promote traditional moral values in students, increase Islamic lessons and open prayer rooms in schools are fuelling secularist concerns in the Muslim country and laying bare divisions over the role religion should have in education. The measures, introduced recently, have fired up tensions over what is already a highly charged subject as Turkey marks 100 years since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk founded the staunchly secular republic. During two decades in power, President Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party have reshaped Turkey according to his conservative beliefs, opening many Islamic "Imam Hatip" schools in line with his goal of creating a "pious generation".
UWM police say a sexual assault happened Sunday near Prospect and Edgewood avenues.
The toppling of the University of Pennsylvania’s president, Elizabeth Magill, four days after her testimony before Congress on whether to punish students if they called for genocide, was a victory for those who believe that pro-Palestinian protesters have gone too far in their speech. To many Jews, protest slogans such as “intifada revolution” and “from the river to the sea” are antisemitic and threatening — and proof of a double standard. Universities, they say, have ignored their fears and ple
MPs hear bureaucracy is delaying help for pupils at the Cheshire high school Brianna Ghey attended.
Student advocates at the University of Alberta say the results of a new graduate student survey show concerning levels of financial stress.The U of A Graduate Students' Association ran an online survey in August, gathering 640 responses about finances and the cost of living. The results are almost equally split between masters and PhD students, according to self-reported responses.The association's report, released this week, highlights student struggles with the rising cost of housing, food and
(Reuters) -A University of Arizona assistant education professor and her colleague have led weekly class discussions they hope will help aspiring teachers one day handle difficult conversations in the classroom. When the topic in November was Hamas' attack on Israel and Israel's retaliation in Gaza, the discussion led to complaints from students, a viral posting of a student recording of the class and a brief university-ordered leave for the educators. It was a lesson in how hard it is to address divisive issues in the United States, where protests and charged debates have erupted on campuses across the country since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
Two other plaintiffs are also suing the state over a law that bans teachers from addressing their gender identity on the job.
Opinion of The Fresno Bee Editorial Board: Book restrictions by citizen panels is a recipe for politics and problems.
Three Florida educators have filed a lawsuit over a state law that prevents transgender or nonbinary public K-12 teachers from using their pronouns.
Gun found inside backpack at Cibola High School
“It’s time.” Cat Deeley called it early, next came James Corden, then Ozzy Osbourne and now Sir Roderick himself. One by one they have all packed their bags, the American dream that lured four of our greatest exports across the pond (remember Deeley was at the height of her powers in 2006, helming the ratings gold that was Fame Academy) having fizzled out. It was time, they announced bravely, for them to come home.
As part of a recent photoshoot, Nicole Scherzinger could be seen wearing winter white head-to-toe in a totally see-through dress and silk lingerie underneath.