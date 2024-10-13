David and Victoria Beckham’s £10m mansion plagued by small planes

David and Victoria Beckham’s £10 million country pad is being plagued by small planes.

The former footballer, 49, and his ex-Spice Girls singer wife, 50, have spent years developing their Cotswolds land into a home farm, with David keeping bees and chickens on the estate.

They regularly post snaps of their apparently idyllic rural life at the home – but locals have highlighted it is not as tranquil as it looks due to the noise from the flightpath for Enstone Aerodrome, which leads to it being frequently buzzed by small aircraft.

One local told the Daily Mail: “There is a constant sound of planes. The pilots are told not to pass low over residential properties, but they have to come close to the Beckham place.

“I can imagine it annoys them.”

The Mail said in one hour alone on Saturday 5 October, eight aircraft flew over the house.

Built in 2018, the Beckhams’ vast country pile has a huge number of bedrooms as well as a chef’s kitchen, cinema, gym, pool and spa.

One of Victoria’s recent Instagram updates from the home showed David digging and planting trees in the garden.

And the ex-footballer recently posted a series of images of himself in various spots on the land while carrying a walking stick.

Under the caption ‘Country Life’, his snaps showed how his land is filled with vegetable patches, as well as his now-famous chickens and beehives – after he discovered a passion for beekeeping in lockdown.

One photograph showed him kneeling down with his four dogs – Cocker Spaniels Olive, Sage, and Fig, as well as Cockapoo Simba.

His rural activities came as the rest of his family enjoyed more glamorous pursuits.

His wife Victoria, 50, recently launching her latest perfume.

Their younger son Romeo, 22, made his catwalk debut in Paris, while their eldest child Brooklyn, 25, got his new hot sauce brand off the ground.