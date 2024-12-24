David and Victoria Beckham Deck the Halls in Coordinating Formal Holiday Looks on Christmas Eve

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are looking chic this Christmas Eve!

The former soccer star, 49, and the Spice Girl, 50, put on their best looks ahead of the big holiday and posed for pictures while celebrating.

“Happy Christmas! Kisses from all of us xxxxxx @DavidBeckham @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven,” Victoria captioned a Tuesday, Dec. 24, Instagram carousel.

In the first photo, the couple, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary earlier this year, stood with one another on a staircase in coordinating black-tie looks.

ADVERTISEMENT

David wore a classic black tuxedo with a crisp white button-down, collared shirt underneath and black dress shoes. A white handkerchief was tucked into his jacket pocket, and he added a rose lapel pin.

Related: Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Christmas with Their Kids — and Their New Pet Chickens!

As for Victoria, the fashion designer went with something from her own clothing line, as noted in a solo post shared in her Instagram Stories.

“I’m wearing my circle detail gown in blackberry,” she wrote over the photo, adding a purple emoji and saying the garment was “coming soon.”

Her long-sleeved, form-fitting dress featured a high neck and gathering at the waist. There was also a flowing train for added drama.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram David Beckham pours wife Victoria a drink

She also showed the couple’s more relaxed style in her Instagram Stories, which included David sporting a white T-shirt, striped pajama pants and a red Santa hat as he prepared a martini for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not do the cooking, I prepare the drinks,” she recently said during an interview with Zanna Roberts Rassi on the Dec. 16 episode of Hoda & Jenna. "I'll be the bartender — someone's got to do it."

But the famous couple weren’t the only ones in the family to show off their Christmas Eve style!

“Merry chrimbo 🎅,” their 19-year-old son Cruz Beckham captioned an Instagram carousel of his own.

Related: David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Christmas with Matching Family PJs: 'Beckham Family Tradition'

His first image showed a fish lens effect selfie of him staring directly into the camera while wearing a Christmas hat. Other images showed bandmates playing, as well as a close-up selfie of Cruz’s face next to a woman’s, who also wore a matching Christmas hat.

One of Cruz’s older brothers, Romeo Beckham, also gave a glimpse into his festivities — which included a day on the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old shared a single photo to his Instagram account of himself smiling while looking off into the distance as he stood on a boat on a rather overcast day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For the snapshot, Romeo wore a pair of pink and black Tom Ford boxers underneath dark denim shorts and an orange and white Louis Vuitton belt. He held sunnies in his hand for the shirtless pic, and topped off his look with a red Santa hat just like his family.

David and Victoria are also parents to son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, 25, and daughter Harper Seven Beckham, 13.

Read the original article on People