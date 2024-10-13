David Walliams was ‘friend zoned’ by Natalie Imbruglia

David Walliams was stuck in the ‘friend zone’ by Natalie Imbruglia credit:Bang Showbiz

David Walliams was stuck in the “friend zone” by Natalie Imbruglia.

The ‘Little Britain’ comic, 53, fell for the ‘Torn’ singer, 49, after he divorced his model wife Lara Stone, 40, in 2015, but has now admitted there was no chance his crush on the performer was going to turn into a relationship as she didn’t see him as boyfriend material.

He said on Australian radio show ‘Fitzy and Wippa’ about falling for Natalie “like a ton of bricks” when he first met her in the mid-2010s: “She’s very much friend-zoned me.

“You know when that happens, that you have a huge crush on someone and you sort of imagine being married and what your kids look like and all that sort of thing?

“And you’re just completely friend-zoned.”

He added Natalie considered him more of a “gay best friend” – despite the comic being straight.

Natalie, who has released three hit albums, was married to Australian rocker Daniel Johns, 45 from 2003 to 2008.

David also boasted in his radio chat he thought she could “do a lot better” than the musician.

He added about his fixation on the singer: “We didn’t go on any dates. We just became very good friends and we hung out together.

“But you know, it’s hard not to kind of fall for her like a ton of bricks because she is amazing.

“I think I’m seen as the sort of gay best friend by a lot of people.”

David made his name performing in sketches on ‘Little Britain’ alongside his openly gay comedy partner Matt Lucas, 50, and is renowned for his camp sense of humour.

He was also a judge on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ but left in 2023 after making disparaging, sweary remarks about an elderly contestant and a young woman.