Russell Watson warns Davina McCall will face 'longer recovery' after brain surgery

Singer Russell Watson has had brain surgery twice, but said he expected Davina McCall to be in recovery for longer than he was.

Russell Watson has spoken about what Davina McCall's brain surgery recovery could look like. (PA Images)

Russell Watson has warned that Davina McCall could be looking at a long road to recovery after her brain surgery.

The singer has had brain surgery on two tumours himself, one in 2005 and the other in 2007, so he has a good idea of what TV presenter McCall can expect after her operation to remove a cyst in her brain last week.

Watson told Good Morning Britain his recovery had taken two years but that he expected McCall's recovery to be "longer", adding that she would be helped by her "positive attitude".

Davina McCall revealed she was undergoing brain surgery last week. (Instagram)

When Watson was unmasked on The Masked Singer two years ago, judge McCall praised him for bouncing back with a better voice than ever after two rounds of brain surgery. But little did she know that she would be going through a similar operation when a cyst was found in her brain.

McCall underwent surgery last week and Watson, speaking to Good Morning Britain, said he would expect the TV presenter to be looking at a "longer recovery period" than the two years it had taken him to rehabilitate.

He said: "I think with situations like that you don't really have a choice, you have to deal with it. Davina, I've worked with on lots of occasions, she's one of the loveliest people, the type of person that enters a room and lights it up.

"All I can say is, I just wish her the very, very best because the operation is one thing, but the recovery from that type of operation which was intercranial, I believe, it'll be a long recovery so I just send my love."

Singer Watson explained that his first surgery had involved going up through his nose to remove the tumour and the second went through the back of his lip, but McCall's had had to go through the top of her skull.

He said: "What Davina's gone through, I personally feel will be a longer recovery period."

Host Susanna Reid asked how long his recovery had taken and he said: "About two years, because the first tumour I had was operated on, we thought, successfully but it grew back very quickly and I went to bed one night and didn't wake up the next morning, it had haemorrhaged while I was asleep."

"The rehabilitation after that was what took the longest, not least of all because I was suffering from post traumatic stress as well," he added. "You go to bed one night, you don't wake up the next morning. Inevitably, you go to bed every night after that thinking, will I wake up."

Watson continued: "It was a tough time, but as I say and emphasise, the type of operation that Davina's had, it's a very serious one. She seemed quite pragmatic about it which is good, she has a positive attitude towards everything and long may that continue.

"I'm assuming Davina has a wonderful surgeon, these people are amazing, what they do on a daily basis is incredible."

McCall's partner Michael Douglas has been sharing updates on her progress with her social media followers since the surgery on Friday, which he told them had been a "textbook" operation according to surgeons.

On Monday, he wrote: "She really has made an enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours. She is out of ICU."

What did Russell Watson say about his own recovery from brain surgery?

Russell Watson said he appreciates his voice more now. (Getty Images)

Watson shared more on his own experiences of brain surgery and how it had changed his life, making him appreciate his daughters, voice and fans more.

He said: "First time round you think, 'I'll never take anything for granted again!'. Then it happens again and you think, 'I'll NEVER take anything for granted again'."

Talking about his relationship with his daughters, he added: "Everything became stronger...when you become aware of your own mortality, the experiences you have in life become more heightened.

"As humans we are mortal, one day we won't be here. It's a sobering thought and that's why I like to make the most of every day that comes by."

Watson also said he appreciated his career more: "When I walk on stage now and sing, it's a wonderful feeling because there was a period of time where I didn't think that I was going to be able to sing the way I did before. I was told by the specialist it's unlikely that you're ever going to be able to go back and sing like that again.

"My fans, especially people who've followed me from the start, feel like they've been on that journey with me."

