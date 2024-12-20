Davina McCall shares brain tumour surgery recovery update as she admits to private healthcare privilege

Davina McCall has given an update on her recovery following surgery to remove a brain tumour and praised her partner, Michael Douglas.

The 57-year-old TV presenter shared her journey in an Instagram video, describing how a routine health check ultimately saved her life.

McCall revealed that the tumour, a rare benign growth affecting only three in a million people, was discovered during a private health check offered to her after she delivered a talk on menopause.

Reflecting on her recovery, she said: “I really feel a lot more myself now. I feel way better. My sense of gratitude is growing by the day. I’m crying a bit less, which is good. I’m really looking forward to Christmas.”

She acknowledged the cost of the private health check, stating: “It’s expensive — BUT it did save my life. It’s prohibitively expensive for most, but the NHS offers loads of checks too. Preventative medicine is better than reactive medicine. Eat well, do exercise, be less stressed. I just feel so grateful now.”

In the caption accompanying her post, McCall also expressed gratitude for the staff at the private clinic that detected the tumour.

While the presenter acknowledged her privilege in accessing private healthcare, she urged followers to take advantage of free NHS health checks: “There were many health checks that I skilfully ignored when I got letters from the NHS offering them… so what I’m saying is, DO THE NHS HEALTH CHECKS… they are free!”

The former Big Brother host also reflected on the transformative nature of her ordeal. “The love I feel for life, my family, my partner, nature, sun, rain, wind… it’s overwhelming at times… and I totally understand how lucky I was to get this health check.”

Her message comes just days after she made an emotional appearance at the Brain Tumour Research Campaign event at All Saints Church in Fulham where she was joined by hairdresser boyfriend Douglas, 49, who she credited and praised for being her rock.

McCall with neurosurgeon Kevin O’Neill and boyfriend Michael Douglas (Brain Tumour Research Campaign)

Fighting back tears, McCall paid tribute to her neurosurgeon, Kevin O’Neill, while remembering her sister Caroline, who died at 50 in 2012 after being diagnosed with lung and bone cancer, along with two brain tumours.

The presenter also revealed that waking up after the operation had been a harrowing experience for her and her partner. “I gave my doctor and Michael a scare when I first woke up following the surgery. I felt very confused,” she admitted.

The benign tumour, known as a colloid cyst, was found in a central area of her brain and could have caused complications if left untreated. Colloid cysts are rare, slow-growing tumours often discovered by chance during medical imaging.

Overwhelmed by the support from fans, McCall shared a video filmed from her bed to thank her loved ones. “Hi, I just thought I’d check in and say an enormous heartfelt thank you to everybody who’s messaged me or been in touch. It’s meant the world.”