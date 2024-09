The Davis Fire grew to 5,824 acres, with 37 percent containment, on September 11, local firefighters said.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFPD) said 631 personnel were deployed to fight the fire, which “remained in check”, despite the grounding of firefighting aircraft.

It said firefighters would “continue to work through the night.” Credit: TMFPD via Storyful