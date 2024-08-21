Davis park renovations underway to honor Officer Natalie Corona

More than five years have passed since a gunman ambushed and killed a Davis Police Department officer. Natalie Corona, 22, died on Jan. 10, 2019, marking the first slaying of a Davis officer in decades. To honor Corona, the city is moving forward with its plans to renovate Central Park. Construction has begun for what the city of Davis voted to name Natalie's Corner, which will have an interactive splash pad for people to enjoy.

