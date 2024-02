The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Officers have found a stolen car used to flee a deadly hit-and-run following a high-speed police chase on the weekend, and they continue to search for a suspect. The Honda Civic was recovered early this morning outside Edmonton. A 45-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday after her vehicle was disabled by a police spike belt during the chase, and she got out to check on the damage. Police say the pursuit began after RCMP in Beaumont, just south of Edmonton, tried to arrest a su