Davos delegates leave World Economic Forum under no illusion of Trump disruption ahead
For three days Donald Trump dominated Davos from a distance.
For three days Donald Trump dominated Davos from a distance.
As Ottawa promises to retaliate against American trade tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a new swipe at Canada.Trump says the United States does not need oil, gas, vehicles, or lumber imports from his allies to the north. Trump made the comments Thursday, in his first speech to world leaders since returning to the White House for his second term. During his virtual address at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Trump was unwavering on his threat of tariffs while sharing
One of U.S. President Donald Trump's freshly signed executive orders puts the Liberal government's digital services tax into the sights of America's Commerce, Treasury and Trade departments, threatening to further irritate the trade relationship between the two countries.The America First Trade Policy, signed into force by Trump Monday evening, seeks to ensure America's trading relationships bring maximum benefit to "American workers, manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs and businesse
Mike Johnson’s office urged Republicans against subpoenaing a key Jan. 6 Committee witness so “sexually explicit” texts GOP lawmakers sent her would remain under wraps, a report alleged Thursday. The witness in question is Cassidy Hutchinson, a 28-year-old former White House aide from Donald Trump’s first term who gave explosive testimony to the committee about his actions leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. Trump’s return to power has Republicans clamoring to seek retribution against political foes who
"It just makes no sense at all," said Andrew Weissmann, who also predicted how it could spectacularly backfire.
The new president just unwound a landmark anti-discrimination measure implemented amid the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
The anchor and Tim Burchett kept up their animosity for quite a long time.
Anthony Scaramucci, infamously one of Donald Trump’s shortest-tenured advisers, mocked Vivek Ramaswamy for crashing out of the Department of Government Efficiency before it even launched. Scaramucci said that the entrepreneur lasted “minus one day,” by removing himself from co-leading the White House department the night before Trump could officially create it on inauguration day. DOGE is now headed solely by Elon Musk. The negative tenure means Ramaswamy cannot be measured in “Scaramuccis” a jo
Businesses worldwide and mainstream economists are fretting about higher prices as President Donald Trump unveils his tariff-heavy economic strategy. But Jamie Dimon, CEO of the world’s largest bank, believes there’s perhaps too much worrying and not enough faith in Trump’s plan.
Mike Pompeo is the latest to have his Secret Service detail pulled by Donald Trump. A reason for the abrupt change is unclear, but The New York Times reported Pompeo still faces ongoing assassination threats for his role in the U.S. killing of the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani in 2020. “As recently as the end of last week, two separate government representatives, two separate government agencies called,” Pompeo told the Times. “They said our current assessment is that the threat level remains
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said Thursday the kingdom wants to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next four years, comments that came after President Donald Trump earlier put a price tag on returning to the kingdom as his first foreign trip.
Some presidents are considered great, others are not. What are the factors that make a difference?
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday he is only aware of two genders — male and female — and that the government should leave questions of gender identity alone.
Trump's own actions stand in direct contradiction to Miller's claim.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was not sure the United States should be spending anything on NATO, telling reporters the U.S. was protecting NATO members, but they were "not protecting us." Trump earlier demanded that other members of the transatlantic alliance spend 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense – a huge increase from the current 2% goal and a level that no NATO country, including the United States, currently achieves.
Poland's foreign minister said Putin used to criticize the Soviet approach that helped bankrupt it, but now he's repeating the mistake.
Russia says it's withstanding the impact of sanctions. Sweden's finance minister says satellite images show a different story.
The Trump administration has fired U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first female uniformed leader of an armed forces branch, the Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday. Former President Joe Biden nominated Fagan to lead the Coast Guard, which is responsible for maritime security, in 2021. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamin Huffman, in a message posted on the Coast Guard's website, confirmed Fagan had been relieved of her duties after a "long and illustrious career."
Lt. Col. Donald W. Downing disappeared during a nighttime armed reconnaissance mission over the then-Democratic Republic of Vietnam, officials said
Stephen Colbert was visibly emotional and teared up during his monologue Wednesday night, appearing to be deeply moved by a speech directed at Donald Trump by a D.C. bishop. Colbert showed a clip of the Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde’s speech to Trump during Tuesday’s inaugural prayer service when she urged the president to “have mercy upon the people in our country,” including “gay, lesbian, and transgender children,” as well as immigrant “communities whose children fear that their parents will
CNN will lay off hundreds of employees on Thursday, capping a year of financial struggles and falling ratings as the network seeks to pivot toward a digital future, sources said Wednesday. The exact number of Thursday’s layoffs, which were first reported by CNBC, is unclear. They will not impact CNN’s marquee talent, which includes Jake Tapper, Kaitlan Collins, and Anderson Cooper, according to CNBC. CNN declined to comment. The cuts come as CEO Mark Thompson has set his sights on digital as CNN