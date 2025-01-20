Global elites gather in Davos, with Donald Trump set to dial in

STORY: Top figures in business and politics are gathering once again in the Swiss mountains.

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum takes place this week in the resort town of Davos.

Organizers claim over 60 heads of state and government will be present, with some 3,000 other business and political leaders.

But one man won’t be physically present, even though he’s the center of attention.

Donald Trump is set to address the event by video link.

He’s been a regular at past meetings, including in 2020:

:: January 21, 2020

"Today, I'm proud to declare that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

This year, all eyes will be on what moves he makes after being sworn in.

Trump’s promise of sweeping tariffs runs directly contrary to the Davos agenda of free trade.

Delegates will also keep a close eye on any changes to U.S. energy policy.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy will be present, aiming to rally support from other world leaders.

WEF Managing Director Mirek Dusek says Davos has always been a place for dialogue in times of conflict:

“So, we are very glad that we are able to welcome him together with a governmental delegation to be able to have dialogue among his counterparts from around the world, including also European leaders, in terms of what are the prospects, both security-wise, but also, of course, how he thinks about pathways for peace.”

Other key topics on the agenda will include climate change and how to harness artificial intelligence.

But not all the rich folk gathered in Davos see things the same way.

Protesters will make their voice heard too, on the margins at least.

Among them is German-Austrian millionaire heiress Marlene Engelhorn:

“We're here at Davos today because we need to tax the rich. Inequality is soaring, the climate is in a disastrous state, and we see what democracies are facing when we don't tackle inequality and it's not like taxing rich is the easiest of things but it's a democratic solution.”

As the world’s wealthy get together, that call seems unlikely to gain traction in the conference halls at Davos.