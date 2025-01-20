Global elites gather in Davos, with Donald Trump set to dial in

Reuters Videos
Updated

STORY: Top figures in business and politics are gathering once again in the Swiss mountains.

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum takes place this week in the resort town of Davos.

Organizers claim over 60 heads of state and government will be present, with some 3,000 other business and political leaders.

But one man won’t be physically present, even though he’s the center of attention.

Donald Trump is set to address the event by video link.

He’s been a regular at past meetings, including in 2020:

:: January 21, 2020

"Today, I'm proud to declare that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, all eyes will be on what moves he makes after being sworn in.

Trump’s promise of sweeping tariffs runs directly contrary to the Davos agenda of free trade.

Delegates will also keep a close eye on any changes to U.S. energy policy.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy will be present, aiming to rally support from other world leaders.

WEF Managing Director Mirek Dusek says Davos has always been a place for dialogue in times of conflict:

“So, we are very glad that we are able to welcome him together with a governmental delegation to be able to have dialogue among his counterparts from around the world, including also European leaders, in terms of what are the prospects, both security-wise, but also, of course, how he thinks about pathways for peace.”

Other key topics on the agenda will include climate change and how to harness artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

But not all the rich folk gathered in Davos see things the same way.

Protesters will make their voice heard too, on the margins at least.

Among them is German-Austrian millionaire heiress Marlene Engelhorn:

“We're here at Davos today because we need to tax the rich. Inequality is soaring, the climate is in a disastrous state, and we see what democracies are facing when we don't tackle inequality and it's not like taxing rich is the easiest of things but it's a democratic solution.”

As the world’s wealthy get together, that call seems unlikely to gain traction in the conference halls at Davos.

Latest Stories

  • Musk’s new government department in turmoil as partner mulls quitting

    Elon Musk’s new government department has been thrown into turmoil amid reports his partner is considering quitting.

  • Vivek Ramaswamy Plans to Bail on MAGA Pal Musk at DOGE

    Vivek Ramaswamy plans to bail on President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to focus on his ambitions to become Governor of Ohio, according to reports. Sources close to the situation told CBS News that his counterpart at the newly-formed panel, billionaire Elon Musk, has undercut Ramaswamy for much of the last few weeks. “Vivek has worn out his welcome,” a Trumpworld source told the network.

  • Trump’s Meme Coin Immediately Crashes After Melania’s Cryptocurrency Launch

    Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40%, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “The Offi

  • Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend Trump inauguration in-person as event moves indoors

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in person, now that the event is being moved indoors.Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of frigid temperatures in the U.S. capital."Most ticketed guests will no longer be able to attend the [inauguration] ceremonies in person, including Premier Danielle Smith," Sam Blackett, the premier's press secretary, told CBC News in a statement. Bla

  • 4 Things the Middle Class Likely Won’t Be Able To Afford Once Trump Takes Office

    President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office for a second time on Jan. 20, and big changes are expected due to his proposed policies. While he has promised the country a shift in the economy, it...

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Slams ‘Lady McBiden’ for Cruel Snub

    The relationship between Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and the Biden family is so strained that the outgoing president and his wife did not check in on her after she broke her hip last month, enraging Pelosi’s family. The revelation in a Sunday Politico report reflects the ongoing feud between Joe Biden and Pelosi after she worked last summer to push him to drop out of the presidential election. Biden eventually withdrew, but it was not without some pointed anger at the former speaker. “We were f

  • Trump won't wait to review CUSMA trade pact, experts say

    WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs has sent shockwaves through America's closest neighbours — but it's likely just a first step in his plan to rattle a critical trilateral trade pact.

  • Exclusive-German ambassador warns of Trump plan to redefine constitutional order, document shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's ambassador to the United States has warned that the incoming Trump administration will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence and hand big tech companies "co-governing power", according to a confidential document seen by Reuters. The briefing document, dated Jan. 14 and signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, describes Donald Trump's agenda for his second White House term as one of "maximum disruption" that will bring about "a redefinition of the constitutional order - maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states." "Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power," it says.

  • Elon Musk Moves to Make His Own Mar-a-Lago Near BFF Trump in D.C

    Billionaire CEO Elon Musk appears to be looking to create his very own Mar-a-Lago in the nation’s capital. Multiple anonymous sources told Eater that the world’s richest man is aiming to make the winning bid on the Line, a trendy D.C. hotel that is up for auction, and turn into a “private social club.” The once buzzy 220-room hotel, which opened just seven years ago, went to auction after it failed to meet its owners’ financial expectations, according to The Real Deal.

  • Donald Trump’s pledge to ‘drill, baby, drill’ meets the reality of fracking in rural Pennsylvania

    Promises made by Donald Trump to unleash the fracking industry played a vital role in his fight to win Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2024 US election. Despite the consequences the industry has had for the health of rural communities like Dimock in the north of the state, many residents continue to support the incoming president. A double yellow line marks the centre of Route 29, expanding at the top of each rolling hill that sweeps across the frozen landscape of northeast Pennsyl

  • Trump's family circle has a different look as he returns to the White House

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When Donald Trump returns to the White House on Monday, his family circle will look a little different than it did when he first arrived eight years ago.

  • Trump didn't wait to be sworn in to start breaking his campaign promises to you | Opinion

    It's been a while since you've heard Trump promise gas at less than $2 per gallon, right? That's usually a sign he's walking away from a promise.

  • Liz Truss Has Gone To Washington For Donald Trump's Inauguration And The Online Reaction Is Not Kind

    The short-lived prime minister said the new presidency "can't come soon enough".

  • Vance will make his mark as the first millennial vice president and the potential MAGA torchbearer

    NEW YORK (AP) — As he prepares to become the nation's first millennial vice president, JD Vance is already the presumptive heir to the “Make America Great Again” movement.

  • Opinion - Mexico’s corn policy risks North America’s economic ties

    President Sheinbaum’s handling of this issue will define her legacy and Mexico’s role in the region.

  • Bannon Predicts ‘Criminal’ Zuckerberg Will ‘Flip’ on Trump

    Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has dubbed Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg a “criminal” and said he would be likely to betray the MAGA movement despite his recent efforts to woo the president-elect. The War Room podcast host told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on This Week that he saw Zuckerberg and other tech billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as “supplicants.” “They’re not there as the oligarchs,” he asserted in an interview that aired Sunday. “We had no power. President Trump wa

  • Trump says he will quickly release JFK, Robert Kennedy, MLK assassination files

    President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he would release classified documents in the coming days related to the assassinations of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Trump, who returns to the White House on Monday, promised on the campaign trail to release classified intelligence and law enforcement files on the 1963 assassination of JFK, as America's 35th president is widely known. He had made a similar promise during his 2017 to 2021 term, and he did in fact release some documents related to JFK's 1963 slaying.

  • The Trump family flies to DC on plane provided by Biden ahead of inauguration on Monday

    President Biden sends a military plane to bring Trump and family to DC on Saturday ahead of Inauguration Day.

  • MSNBC Rips Bondi’s ‘Slack-Jawed, Whacked Out’ Confirmation Hearing

    Hosts of MSNBC’s flagship weekend talk show have blasted Pam Bondi’s performance during her confirmation hearings in the U.S. senate ahead of likely becoming the nation’s next Attorney General. Noting that Bondi had in many instances skirted entirely the questions put to her by the panel of senators, The Weekend host Michael Steele drew particular attention to an exchange between the former Florida Attorney General and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Steele said, “What is stunning to me is that level of

  • Are You Smarter Than a Trump Cabinet Appointee?

    Some of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks struggled to answer basic questions during their Senate confirmation hearings this week. There was litany of obfuscation and waffling across the board, and such evasive action in response to “gotcha” questions is par for the course. But many non-answers—or outright wrong answers—came when befuddled nominees were asked about the departments and agencies they hope to oversee. A trio of Trump’s nominees especially fell flat with their responses,