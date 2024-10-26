Dawn French shares details of Cornwall date night with rarely-seen husband Mark

Dawn French enjoys an idyllic countryside life in Cornwall with her adoring husband, Mark Bignell, and on Friday night, the pair headed out for a glamorous date night.

Documenting the evening, Dawn shared a series of photos of the delicious three-course meal they enjoyed at Edie’s in Saint Austell. The comedian rarely shares insights into her life with her husband, as he lives his life away from the spotlight.

Dawn confirmed Mark had a lovely time (Instagram)

Captioning one of the photos, Dawn wrote: “Husband chose fish, said it was the best he’d had in years,” adding, “It’s the best grub in Cornwall.”

The evening out for the couple may have been a belated birthday meal for the Vicar of Dibley actress, coming just two weeks after she turned 67.

The pair headed to Edies in Saint Austell (Instagram)

To mark her birthday, Dawn took to her Instagram Stories to share some heartwarming tributes from loved ones. Dawn shared a handmade card she had received, colourfully scribbled with rude words on the front.

The comedy star wrote: “Sometimes it’s the cards that make the day,” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

Dawn’s Quiet Cornwall Life

Dawn first moved to Cornwall in 2006 and has always gushed about her “quieter” and “unpretentious” life in the village.

In 2022, she moved to the port town of Fowey, just 12 minutes away from her daughter Billie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Lenny Henry. The former couple were married for 26 years before splitting in 2010.

Dawn and her daughter Billie are so close

Opening up about her relationship with her daughter, Dawn told HELLO!: "[Our bond] is unbreakable. We have the same amount of mother-daughter friction that any mum and daughter have; it’s no more or less. But I’ve learnt a lot about her. And she’s learnt a lot about me." She added that her daughter is "My biggest test and my biggest joy."

The Delicious actress married her now-husband, Mark, in 2013 after a year of dating, and the pair have been happily married ever since.

Dawn showed off her pink writing room (Instagram)

The couple’s home is nothing short of a countryside dream and is fabulously chic in its decor.

One standout room is Dawn’s perfectly pink writing room, which has an incredible view of the Cornish countryside.