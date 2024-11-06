Dawn O’Porter feels like she’ll cry forever in wake of Donald Trump’s re-election

Dawn O’Porter feels like she will weep forever in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election credit:Bang Showbiz

Dawn O’Porter feels like she will weep forever in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election.

The presenter and author, 45, joined the growing chorus of celebs slamming the vote for Trump as America’s 47th president by sharing a red-covered map of the United States representing Republican votes for 78-year-old former ‘Apprentice’ judge Trump.

Dawn, who lived in the US for 16 years, said online about the ex-reality TV star again taking America’s top job: “Feel like I'm going to cry for the rest of my life. This is breaking my heart. After all that, still this.”

Other famous faces ranting against Trump’s re-election included singer Paloma Faith, 43, who said the decision meant America would be waving goodbye to “women’s rights, liberalism and freedom of speech”.

She added: “Hello racism, hello capitalism, hello climate change, hello war, hello end of days.”

Supermodel Cara Delevingne, 32, reacted by urging her friends to unleash four years of “hell” on Republicans.

London-born Cara, who has spent years living in the States, said in an online post about how her pals should not mope in despair over Trump’s election but instead rage against it: “A message to my friends: ‘Trump will win the White House. The GOP has control of the Senate.’

“This is gutting yes, but freeing too. We get to make every day over the next four years hell for fascists, misogynists, bigots and liars.

“This is not the time to shrink. Nor the time to despair. This is the time for that classic Disney, larger than life, kinda gay, impossibly well dressed, unbelievably cool villainy.

“That punk rock, black parade guerrilla s***.

“This is our villain era.

“Make art. F*** s*** up. Build power. They are about to learn the hardest thing about gaining power is keeping it.”

Trump gave his victory speech claiming America’s top job on Wednesday (06.11.24) morning – which came despite him facing a raft of legal troubles and being branded a “fascist” while on the campaign trail against his 60-year-old Democrat rival, Kamala Harris.