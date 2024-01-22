Dawn Staley offers injury update on Gamecock Tessa Johnson after Texas A&M victory

Freshman guard Tessa Johnson rolled her left ankle after four minutes of playing time in South Carolina’s 99-64 victory over Texas A&M Sunday evening.

Coach Dawn Staley called it a “lower-leg injury” after the game, adding that Johnson will be evaluated to make sure she’s “able to rock and roll.”

Johnson sprained her right ankle during shoot-around ahead of South Carolina’s game versus Clemson on Nov. 16 and missed three games due to the injury.

She is one of three freshmen, along with MiLaysia Fulwiley and Sahnya Jah, on South Carolina’s roster. Johnson is averaging 5.9 points on 46.8% shooting (42.3% from 3) and 15.6 minutes per game. She started for South Carolina against Morgan State on Dec. 6 in place of Raven Johnson and scored a career-high 16 points.

Johnson made her first three 3-pointers in South Carolina’s 98-36 drubbing of Kentucky on Jan. 15. Afterward, Staley complimented the freshman’s growth on on both ends of the court.

“I thought the last couple of games she’s been very, very aggressive,” Staley said. “Maybe not efficient, but good shots. They were good shots that didn’t go in, and we just need to continue her progression of being aggressive. I think she’s doing some great things defensively. I think she’s deceptive when it comes to that side of the basketball. But she’s really, really impactful. She’s turning out to be a really nice player for us, really maturing in a nice way.”

USC’s next game takes place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where it will take on reigning national champion LSU at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.