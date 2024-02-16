Dawson City goes green with pilot project

Dawson City just launched a pilot project focused on reducing the amount of organic waste going into the municipality’s landfill.

According to Owen Kemp-Griffin, asset and project manager for Dawson City, the city purchased 80 FoodCycler units after council passed a resolution to do so in December 2023.

The food composting units, which come in two sizes, grind organic scraps into a mulch-y consistency. The scraps can then be used as fertilizer to add nutrients to soil, either by adding it directly to gardens or potted plants, or by mixing it in with non-tumbling backyard composters.

Kemp-Griffin told the News the city worked closely with an Ottawa-based company, Food Cycle Science Corporation, to roll the units out.

“They had everything ready to go,” he said. “They’ve done this many times.”

In the Yukon, they’ve done it recently. Last fall, the Village of Haines Junction purchased a number of units to run a similar pilot project.

In fact, that’s part of what influenced Dawson City council to pursue the idea.

“I first learned of [Food Cycle] and the pilot project potential at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities meeting last June,” Dawson City Mayor Bill Kendrick told the News on Feb. 15. “And communicated with the company and they shared some emails and I shared them with council.”

Shortly after that, council learned Haines Junction was working with Food Cycle and passed its own resolution.

In Dawson, Kemp-Griffin said the way it works is that residents signed up earlier this year to purchase a discounted FoodCycler. In total, he said 57 Dawson residents registered for one of the two available options.

The larger Eco-5 FoodCycler (it has a 5-litre capacity) retails for $800, but through subsidies and discounts from the federal government, the City of Dawson and FoodCycler, residents were able to purchase the units for $300. The smaller FC 30 model (it has a 2.5 litre capacity) retails for $500 but cost residents $150.

Kemp-Griffin said buyers agree to keep track of the food they put in the unit, when they use it and how much is in it when they turn it on for a total of 12 weeks. At the end of that period, they also agree to complete an exit survey.

Following the survey, Food Cycle will give the city a report on how much waste was diverted from the landfill.

For Dawson residents, the pilot period began on Feb. 12. On that date, 21 people picked up their units. Kemp-Griffin said he expects the rest to trickle in this week to grab their units and begin tracking.

One of those includes the mayor. He’s enthusiastic about the project, but says it’s not necessarily the be-all, end-all plan for composting in the community.

“It’s not the answer to the need for composting in our community, or in other communities, but with our long winters and with folks that live in apartments, for example, it does provide one composting solution,” he said. “There’s not a lot of decomposition happening at 40 below.”

This is a piece of the puzzle, he said, that will provide the city with new data around composting habits.

There are still a few units available for purchase. Interested residents can enquire by emailing ProjectManager@cityofdawson.ca

Amy Kenny, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News