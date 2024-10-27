Dax Shepard Jokes Wife Kristen Bell Doesn't Kiss Him Like She Does Adam Brody: 'Didn't Even Know She Could Kiss Like That'

Bell and Brody star together in the Netflix romance series 'Nobody Wants This'

Robert Trachtenberg/NBC/Netflix Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in 'Nobody Wants This.'

Dax Shepard has some thoughts on his wife's latest role — as well as her kissing technique.

The Armchair Expert podcaster spoke about Kristen Bell's onscreen chemistry with Adam Brody in the Netflix romance series Nobody Wants This during the New Yorker Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Shepard, 49, briefly touched upon his first podcast episode — which featured Bell, 44 — and working on Samsung commercials together, as he focused on how they play off one another.

When asked about their "incredible chemistry," Shepard had an unexpected response. "Not as good as her and Brody," he said of The O.C. alum, 44.

Jason Bollenbacher/Getty Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell in March 2023.

"My friend ... we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film," Shepard continued of a smooch shared between his wife and Brody's characters in the series.

"And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?' No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that," he added.

According to Netflix's synopsis, Nobody Wants This follows “an agnostic sex podcaster [Bell] and a newly single rabbi [Brody] [who] fall in love." However, their romance begs the question — "can their relationship survive their wildly different lives and meddling families?"



On Oct. 10, the show, which is loosely based on Erin Foster's real-life love story, was renewed for season 2.

Bell has previously spoken about her and Brody's steamy scenes — and how Shepard enthusiastically responded.

“Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot,’ ” Bell told E! News. "My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode he was like, ‘Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.’ "



SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in 'Nobody Wants This.'

The Frozen actress also acknowledged how even though her and Brody's performances are seamless to audiences watching at home, it's a calculated process. “I’m not trying to be reductive, but I think there’s a math to it,” Bell explained.

“You have two actors that know how to stare dopily into each other’s eyes, and you have to have the confidence to expand that and really sit the anticipatory value before the kiss —which I think is really important," she added.



Nobody Wants This is available to stream on Netflix.

