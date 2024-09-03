Day 2 of hotel worker strike

Storyful

Around ten thousand hotel workers across the US began a multi-day strike on Sunday, September 1, after months of unsettled negotiations, according to the Unite Here labor union.Workers started their strike in eight cities, including Boston, Seattle, San Diego, and Honolulu, the organization said.The strike began over Labor Day weekend, a traditionally busy time for hotels.Footage filmed by X user @alohadajosh shows workers striking in front of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Waikiki, Honolulu, on Sunday.According to local news reports, more than 5,000 hotel workers on Oahu and Kauai, in Hawaii, began a three-day strike on Sunday morning.Wages, staffing, and fair workloads were the main concerns for the hotel workers in Hawaii, according to news reports. Credit: @alohadajosh via Storyful