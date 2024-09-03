Day 2 of hotel worker strike
ABC 10News Reporter Perla Shaheen was outside of the Hilton Bayfront where hundreds of hotel employees were entering the second day of worker strike. ABC 10News spoke with nearby businesses and hotel guests.
Around ten thousand hotel workers across the US began a multi-day strike on Sunday, September 1, after months of unsettled negotiations, according to the Unite Here labor union.Workers started their strike in eight cities, including Boston, Seattle, San Diego, and Honolulu, the organization said.The strike began over Labor Day weekend, a traditionally busy time for hotels.Footage filmed by X user @alohadajosh shows workers striking in front of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Waikiki, Honolulu, on Sunday.According to local news reports, more than 5,000 hotel workers on Oahu and Kauai, in Hawaii, began a three-day strike on Sunday morning.Wages, staffing, and fair workloads were the main concerns for the hotel workers in Hawaii, according to news reports. Credit: @alohadajosh via Storyful
Thousands of hotel workers have gone on strike across the United States following months of failed negotiations on higher wages, fairer staffing and better workloads.
Thousands of hotel workers went on strike across eight cities ahead of the Labor Day holiday to demand higher wages and fair staffing and workloads. The union representing the hotel workers, UNITE HERE, said about 10,000 workers across 24 hotels in Boston; Greenwich, Conn.; Honolulu; Kauai, Hawaii; San Diego; San Francisco; San Jose, Calif.; and…
More than 10,000 hotel workers at 24 hotels stretching from Boston to the West Coast to Hawaii went on strike early Sunday morning, disrupting travel during a busy Labor Day weekend.
The walkouts hit more than two dozen hotels in eight cities, according to the workers’ union.
The union representing hotel workers wants a return to staffing levels and guest services that were cut during the Covid-19 pandemic.
