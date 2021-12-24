On This Day: 24 December 1990

CBC

Sport New Brunswick has named its Athletes of the Year and for the first time ever the male and female honorees are both from parasports. In fact, they're both Paralympians. Danielle Dorris is a paraswimmer from Moncton who won two gold medals and one silver at the Tokyo games. Colin Higgins of Rothesay was one of the top point scorers on the Canadian men's wheelchair basketball team. Dorris said the distinction means a lot to her and she is proud to represent the province. "It took a lot of har