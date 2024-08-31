On This Day, Aug. 31: Russian submarine sinks killing 9

An Iraqi soldier stands guard during the reopening of the Al-Aima bridge which spans the Tigris River linking the centuries-old neighborhoods of Kadhimiyah and Adhamiyah on November 11, 2008, in Baghdad. Authorities in Baghdad opened the bridge linking historic Sunni and Shiite districts that was closed in 2005 after nearly 1,000 Shiite pilgrims perished in a deadly stampede. File Photo by Ali Jasim/UPI

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1897, Thomas Edison was awarded a patent for his movie camera, the Kinetograph.

In 1888, prostitute Mary Ann Nichols became the first reported victim of the London serial killer known as "Jack the Ripper."

In 1955, William G. Cobb demonstrated the first solar car, a miniature he dubbed the sunmobile, at the General Motors car show in Chicago.

In 1972, Soviet gymnast Olga Korbut won gold in balance beam and floor exercise; and American swimmer Mark Spitz won gold by setting a world record in the 100m butterfly and another gold with John Kinsella, Fred Tyler and Steve Genter in the 4x200m freestyle relay at the Munich Summer Olympics. Spitz would go on to get a record seven gold medals during the Games.

Princess Diana responds to reporters' questions after she and her husband Prince Charles toured the National Gallery of Art on November 10, 1985. Diana died in a car crash August 31, 1997. File Photo by Doug Mills/UPI

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 1986, an Aeromexico DC-9 collided with a single-engine plane over Cerritos, Calif., killing 82 people, including 15 on the ground.

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff speaks at the Paris Agreement on climate change meeting at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City on April 22, 2016. On August 31, 2016, Brazil's Federal Senate voted 61-20 in favor of removing Rousseff from the presidency over accusations she broke budget laws. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1997, Britain's Princess Diana died of injuries following a car accident in Paris that also killed her companion, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul.

In 2005, close to 1,000 people, most of whom were Shiite pilgrims, died in a stampede and the partial collapse of a bridge over the Tigris River in northern Baghdad.

On August 31, 2006, Norwegian police recovered "The Scream" and "Madonna," paintings by artist Edvard Munch that had been stolen two years before from the Munch Museum in Oslo. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 2006, Norwegian police recovered The Scream and Madonna, paintings by artist Edvard Munch that had been stolen two years before from the Munch Museum in Oslo.

In 2010, U.S. President Barack Obama announced the end of the American combat mission in Iraq, seven years after the war began.

A U.S. soldier inspects the site of a roadside bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq on June 22, 2009. On August 31, 2010, U.S. President Barack Obama announced the end of the American combat mission in Iraq, seven years after the war began. File Photo by Ali Jasim/UPI

File Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Pool

In 2015, President Barack Obama renamed Mount McKinley to Denali, the traditional native name of North America's highest peak.

Thomas Edison holds a replica of his first lamp, which had the power of 16 candles, in 1929. On August 31, 1897, Edison was awarded a patent for his movie camera, the Kinetograph. UPI File Photo

In 2016, Brazil's Federal Senate voted 61-20 in favor of removing Dilma Rousseff from the presidency over accusations she broke budget laws. Vice President Michel Temer became acting president.

In 2023, a fire at a Johannesburg, South Africa, building that was abandoned killed 77 people.