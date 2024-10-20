All-day concessionary bus travel approved

The scheme for concessionary bus pass holders will come into effect from May [Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority ]

Free all-day travel has been approved for concessionary bus pass holders in a bid to increase connectivity and offer greater flexibility for passengers.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough-issued concessionary bus passes currently permit free travel during off-peak hours only, from 09:30 on weekdays.

The combined authority board, which approved the scheme, said it would come into effect in May.

“This is another positive step forward in our work to make buses meet the needs of our communities," said Labour mayor Nik Johnson.

“For many people of pension age or who have disabilities, the bus is a lifeline, so I’m pleased this extra support is coming in May to help reduce cost and support their day-to-day lives."

The authority said the decision was in response to feedback which had raised the difficulties many concessionary pass holders faced when dependent on public transport for peak-time commitments.

