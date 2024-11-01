Day of the Dead Parade & Festival returning to Highlandtown
El Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a festive event not just in Mexico, but throughout the Latino world. In Baltimore, the Creative Alliance is once again hosting a Day of the Dead Parade & Festival in the area of Eastern Avenue. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Pulaski Monument at Patterson Park, and will offer face-painting, a costume contest, music and live performances, as well as a chance to contribute to a new community altar. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/aroundtown/day-of-the-dead-parade-festival-returning-to-highlandtown