A Day With Diplo, His Boxers, and That “Dad After Dark” Look

Liana Satenstein
1 / 107

A Day With Diplo, His Boxers, and That “Dad After Dark” Look

He talks shopping with Post Malone, looking “classy,” doing yoga, and more.
See the video.

Diplo is the most underrated charmer on the red carpet. He has dimples! He has quippy one-liners! And perhaps most importantly of all, he has the style to match. Need proof? Ahead of this week’s Grammy Awards, the Vogue team got to spend an intimate 24 hours getting ready with the DJ as he jetted from Los Angeles to Las Vegas and back again. In this jam-packed day, we see Diplo in a number of states: getting dressed in his underwear, doing downward-facing dog at yoga, feeding his chickens, mixing in his recording studio with artist Tove Lo, hopping on his private plane—you get the picture.

Throughout the pre-Grammys experience, we learned a lot about Diplo’s style too, which he refers to as “dad after dark.” For one, he wears briefs, not boxers, that are monogrammed with his name on the elastic band. He also spills that he once went watch shopping with Post Malone, who convinced him to splurge on an $80,000 watch (which he wore once). Picking ensembles for the awards show and a party with J Balvin, there is a cornucopia of options on his clothing rack, including a lime green bomber jacket from Prada and a retro Missoni striped suit. Perhaps Diplo himself summarizes his fashion taste best: “Just like my brand of music, it [my style] is kind of random; it does whatever.” We’ll take it.

Here, see what it’s like spending a day with an on-the-move Diplo.

Director: Rony Alwin
DP: Maritza Garcia
Sound: Rich Roy

