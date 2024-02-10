On This Day, Feb. 10: Treaty of Paris formally ends French and Indian War

French authorities surrender Montreal to British forces in 1760 as part of the French and Indian War. On February 10, 1763, the Treaty of Paris ended the French and Indian War, with France ceding Quebec to Great Britain. File Image courtesy of Musée Virtuel du Canada/Wikimedia

In 1763, the Treaty of Paris ended the Seven Years' War between Britain and Spain and also the French and Indian War, with France ceding Quebec to Great Britain. Many such truces have held the title "Treaty of Paris" as the city has hosted numerous negotiations over the centuries, as outlined in this 1969 UPI article.

In 1897, the slogan "All The News That's Fit To Print" first appeared on Page One of The New York Times.

In 1931, New Delhi was made the capital of India.

On February 10, 1971, news photographers (l-r) Keisaburo Shimamoto, Newsweek Henri Huet, AP Larry Burrows LIFE Magazine and Kent Potter, UPI, board a Vietnamese Huey helicopter in Lang Vei on the Vietnam-Laos border to cover Lam Son 719, a South Vietnamese invasion of Laos intended to cut the Ho Chi Minh trail. The chopper was shot down a few minutes later and exploded. It was the worst single loss of news media members during the Vietnam War. File Photo by Sergio Ortiz

In 1962, captured U-2 spy plane pilot Francis Gary Powers was returned to the United States by Russia in exchange for Soviet spy Rudolf Abel.

In 1964, 82 Australian sailors died when an aircraft carrier and a destroyer collided off New South Wales, Australia.

World chess champion Garry Kasparov plays against IBM's Deep Blue computer at the Association for Computing Chess Challenge on February 11, 1996, in Philadelphia. A day earlier, the computer beat Kasparov in a game. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI

In 1971, four photojournalists -- Kent Potter of United Press International, Henry Huet of the Associated Press, Larry Burrows of Life magazine and Keisaburo Shimamoto of Newsweek -- died after the South Vietnamese air force helicopter they were in was shot down over Laos during the Vietnam War.

In 1992, an Indianapolis jury convicted former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in the rape of a beauty pageant contestant. Tyson was sentenced to six years in prison and released after three.

Aerial starboard side view of the Royal Australian Navy aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne (R21) and the destroyers HMAS Vendetta (D08) and HMAS Voyager (D04) underway, circa in 1959. On February 10, 1964, 82 Australian sailors died when the Melbourne and the Voyager collided off New South Wales, Australia. File Photo courtesy of the Australian armed forces

In 1996, a computer -- IBM's Deep Blue -- won a game against world champion chess player Garry Kasparov. But Kasparov won three games and drew two others in winning the overall match with Deep Blue.

In 2007, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. David Petraeus assumed control of the U.S. forces in Iraq at a ceremony in Baghdad. He described his new job as "hard but not hopeless."

On February 10, 1962, captured U-2 spy plane pilot Francis Gary Powers was returned to the United States by Russia in exchange for Soviet spy Rudolf Abel. File Photo courtesy of RIA Novosti

In 2011, a 14-year-old suicide bomber in a school uniform attacked an army parade ground in Pakistan, killing at least 27 soldiers and injuring more than 40 others.

Bostonians start to dig out in Boston on February 9, 2013, as a blizzard ravages much of the Northeast, including on February 10. File Photo by Jacob Belcher/UPI

In 2013, the northeastern United States was digging out from a monster snowstorm that killed nine people and left at least 400,000 households without power.

In 2021, scientists in France announced that an 18,000-year-old conch shell is believed to be the world's oldest known wind instrument. It was discovered in the Marsoulas Cave in the Pyrenees mountain range in 1931.