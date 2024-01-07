On This Day, Jan. 7: President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial opens in Senate

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rhenquist is sworn in to preside over the Senate trial of President Bill Clinton, January 7, 1999, in the Senate chamber. UPI File Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1927, commercial trans-Atlantic telephone service between New York and London was inaugurated.

In 1931, as the Great Depression was getting underway, a report to U.S. President Herbert Hoover estimated that 4 million to 5 million Americans were out of work.

In 1953, U.S. President Harry Truman announced that the United States had developed the hydrogen bomb.

File Photo courtesy The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization/Flickr

French people rally at one of Paris' main squares in a display of solidarity after the terrorist attack at Charlie Hebdo weekly newspaper in Paris on January 7, 2015. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

In 1979, the Cambodian government of Pol Pot was overthrown.

In 1980, the U.S. government authorized $1.5 billion in loans for Chrysler Corp.

A classic British telephone booth adorns a street near Leicester Square in London on July 24, 2012. On January 6, 1927, commercial trans-Atlantic telephone service between New York and London was inaugurated. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

In 1989, Japan's Emperor Hirohito died at the age of 88.

In 1993, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a long-awaited report that classified environmental tobacco smoke as a carcinogen.

Jobless Americans stand in line for a free meal in New York in 1930. On January 6, 1931, as the Great Depression was getting underway, a report to U.S. President Herbert Hoover estimated that 4 million to 5 million Americans were out of work. UPI File Photo

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 1999, U.S. President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial opened in the Senate. He was acquitted.

On January 6, 2003, U.S. President George W. Bush proposed a tax-cut package of $670 billion over 10 years. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI

In 2003, U.S. President George W. Bush proposed a tax-cut package of $670 billion over 10 years.

In 2015, Islamist terrorists stormed the Paris office of Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 members of the satirical publication's staff. French President Francois Hollande described it as "an act of exceptional barbarism."

In 2019, Amazon reached a market capitalization of $797 billion to become the world's most valuable company for the first time over Microsoft and Apple.

In 2023, the House of Representatives elected Republican Kevin McCarthy to be speaker after 15 rounds of voting, the most number of ballots needed to select the leadership role since 1860, when it took 44 to elect Willian Pennington.