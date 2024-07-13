Day at the Lake provides people with disabilities fun on the water
Day at the Lake provided people with disabilities fun on the water
Day at the Lake provided people with disabilities fun on the water
Here's a shot you don't see every day ... or even every year.
The Olympic skier has been tapped as a presenter at the award show after last attending in 2022
Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, rolled her eyes at comments he made about their parenting during an interview Wednesday.“Out of the two parents, I’m the one who is responsible for their activities, sports, healthy lifestyle,” the seven-time Wimbledon winner said during an interview with Tennis Channel. “Exactly—she’s rolling her eyes right now as I’m speaking!” he added, referring to his wife, who was observing the interview off-camera.The pair have been married since 2014 and share t
“The hardest (part) is he’s in so much pain,” his wife Jackie said.
The Euro 2024 final is now set with Spain facing England in Berlin on Sunday night after two thrilling final-four encounters.La Roja, who have been most watchers' standout team in Germany so far this ...
The Princess Royal attended the Riding for the Disabled Association’s national championships.
Chase Daniel tweeted, "I guarantee you every NFL player seeing this is NOT happy with Burrow for saying (what he said about an 18-game schedule)."
To say she was stunned when her tee shot found the bottom of the cup would be an understatement.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine prosecutors on Friday charged two French rugby players with aggravated sexual assault, the latest development in the grisly case of a woman who said she was repeatedly raped by the athletes after they took her back to their hotel room and prevented her from leaving.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed off his vocal skills at a karaoke competition during the American Century Championship charity golf tournament
One of the greatest players to ever wear a hockey jersey in Penticton is being fondly remembered not only as a great hockey player, but a fun-loving friend, outstanding overall athlete and proud Pentictonite. Chad Campbell, who passed away the last week of June, will be celebrated by family, friends, fans and loved ones on Wednesday, July 17 in the east ballroom at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Campbell was a former British Columbia Junior Hockey League scoring champion who was a key member of
The Princess of Wales' sister stepped out for the iconic tennis event alongside her husband
Rory McIlroy reveals "disbelief" at Keegan Bradley being appointed United States captain for the Ryder Cup.
The Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Edey is now the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year after a stellar summer league debut on Monday. The 22-year-old center, who played college basketball for Purdue University, impressed with a 14-point, 15-rebound performance, including a game-tying buzzer-beater against the Jazz. Quick rise: Edey, initially a long shot at +2,000 odds after being picked 9th in last month's NBA draft, is now at +600 at DraftKings, FanDuel and ESPN Bet as of Wednesday.
CALGARY — Hockey Canada is trying out a series of changes in the western provinces in an attempt to streamline the development of junior players.
Jaylen Brown is a Finals MVP, but he's not an Olympian.
The former Philadelphia Eagles center has been playing in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe
Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah faces an uncertain future at Anfield. He is one of the best attackers in the game, but his time at the club is likely coming to an end soon.Saudi Pro League side (SPL)...
Red Sox President Sam Kennedy called her "a cherished member of the Red Sox family" in a statement
BERLIN (AP) — One is the best team in the tournament, on the brink potentially of a new era of success because of a teenage wonderkid, an outstanding midfield and a tweak in philosophy.