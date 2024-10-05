Day-Lewis film shoot ticketed by traffic wardens

A shoot for a film starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Sean Bean was interrupted when traffic wardens began to ticket vehicles being used in a scene.

Filming was taking place in Handbridge in Chester for Anemone, a new feature co-written by triple Oscar-winner Day-Lewis and his 26-year-old son Ronan.

Photographs taken by passers-by showed Cheshire West And Chester Council traffic wardens placing tickets on a number of 1980s-era vehicles that had been parked on double-yellow lines along Overleigh Road.

The council, which is understood to have rejected a road closure bid by the crew, has been approached for comment.

Day-Lewis, 67, and his 65-year-old co-star Bean have been reportedly seen around the north-west of England in recent days, including on location in Warrington.

It is not known if the pair were in Handbridge - which appeared to be doubling for a location in Sheffield - when the traffic wardens struck.

Handbridge ward councillor Matt Carter posted on the local Handbridge Life Facebook group to say he had spoken to the council about the filming and had been told that the authority's highways department had not approved it.

Carter also said he had been told an application for a full road closure had not been approved.

Anemone is being produced by Focus Features and is Day-Lewis's first performance since retiring from acting in 2017 after The Phantom Thread.

He has won more Best Actor Academy Awards than any other performer, receiving Oscars for My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln.

Focus Features described Anemone as a film exploring "the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds".

The council and Focus Features have been approached for comment.

