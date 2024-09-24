Day of London Euston 'chaos' leads to calls for Network Rail to improve safety

London Euston passengers have demanded change after a “chaotic” day of travel that saw overcrowding, and with many forced to sprint for their trains.

Network Rail has acknowledged a “challenging day” on Sunday that saw bad weather and a trespasser cause misery to thousands looking to travel north-west of the capital.

With many feeling conditions were unsafe, including those who said they needed to wait outside in the pouring rain to avoid a crush, improvement has been demanded.

“The sheer angst of staring at the board until they announce the platform with three minutes until your train,” tweeted the Law Society’s John Hyde, “[It’s] like Squid Game but with a Boots.”

Euston is straight up dangerous. What is the logic of only showing trains on one board when you HAVE THREE? Then there is a terrifying crush once platforms announced last minute (rugby train has changed twice). It's the fucking hellmouth @TfL pic.twitter.com/DLdSSEvEgQ — Dr Frank (@FrankPeschier) September 22, 2024

how it feels to walk to the train when your platform gets announced at london euston pic.twitter.com/Iw8mlewPn9 — sassy 🐇 (@nightchancers) September 22, 2024

“Euston is straight up dangerous,” Frank Peschier wrote. “What is the logic in showing trains on one board when you have three of them.

“Then there is the terrifying crush once platforms [are] announced [at the] last minute.”

Jamie Wallis said: “It’s a horrific situation, I have been travelling up to [Manchester] Piccadilly every Sunday and I feel panicky even before I get to the station. It is always so crowded and chaotic.”

Others said that they did not enter the station for fear of a crush and waited in the square just outside while it rained.

Euston is easily, easily the worst main station in Western Europe. It’s like being taken away to be machine gunned in the woods by various mobile phone and soft drinks companies. Congrats to everyone involved pic.twitter.com/uclZj46awK — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) September 22, 2024

The Guardian’s Barney Ronay tweeted: “Euston is easily, easily the worst main station in western Europe. It’s like being taken away to be machine gunned in the woods by various mobile phone and soft drink companies.”

The Office of Rail and Road warned Network Rail last year that it was failing in its duty to prevent “unacceptable” overcrowding at Euston.

Other major stations, such as King’s Cross, Victoria, and London Bridge, have all either been renovated recently or have been earmarked to be.

Network Rail has responded to a request from the Standard to say that the station is set to undergo a major upgrade.

“We are progressing with long term plans for a major upgrade to Euston Station,” a statement read.

“This will deliver a brand-new station concourse that’s fit for the future, brighter and offers improved facilities to passengers. We will keep passengers up to date as we advance with stages of this work.”

Anyone who has ever used Euston recognises this mad dash. It’s not safe, and it’s even less safe for the elderly or less able. A public service that endangers the public. https://t.co/79aObiRlfY — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) September 22, 2024

London Euston serves major hubs such as Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Manchester and Liverpool, and is used by more than 31 million every year.

Gareth Parry, London Euston’s station manager said: “Sunday was a challenging day for the railway, with delays from bad weather and a trespasser meaning people had to wait at Euston for some time before being able to catch their train.

“Keeping passengers safe is our absolute priority and we take special measures to manage congestion when Euston is disrupted, including working with police to manage passenger flows.

“It is nonetheless a challenging station to operate and we have already taken steps to ease congestion, from installing departure screens outside, to clearing the concourse of retail units and trialling earlier boarding of trains to keep the concourse as free as possible.

“We’re sorry passengers were delayed and we are continually working hard to improve their experience at our station.”