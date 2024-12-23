Day of mourning in France for Mayotte destroyed by cyclone

In its first day of national mourning declared for a climate-related disaster, France will pay its respects to those in the overseas territory Mayotte killed by Tropical Cyclone Chido which swept through the island last week destroying everything in its path.

French President Emmanuel Macron decreed that flags would fly at half mast Monday, and said that “all French people are invited to pay our respects” for a minute at 11am to “share in the pain of the Mahorais”.

Macron last week visited France’s poorest department, part of the Comoros archipelago in the Indian Ocean, to survey the devastation wrought by the cyclone, which left people without water and electricity and thousands without shelter.

Even as authorities have officially confirmed 31 dead and 1,500 injured, it is feared that hundreds or even thousands were killed, as the island is home to thousands of undocumented migrants from the neighbouring Comoros and from mainland Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many areas remain inaccessible, and heavy rains have made the situation worse for thousand of people whose shantytown dwellings were flattened.

Health workers say they are bracing for a surge of disease as dead bodies lie unburied and people struggle to get clean drinking water.

Macron said his government would send more support soon, including 400 more gendarmes to ensure security, and noted a surge of food and water arriving by air and sea.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Mayotte cyclone lays bare the fragility of France’s 'forgotten' territory

EU mobilises for cyclone-ravaged Mayotte as Macron hits back at angry crowds

Podcast: Renaming Tibetan art, Paris region's first olive oil, Comoran independence