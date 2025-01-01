New Year’s Day TV: meet the new backstabbers and liars of The Traitors

The Traitors

8pm, BBC One

“I think that any self-respecting murder mystery has to have a priest in it …” It’s time to meet the paranoid contestants of the third series of Claudia Winkleman’s smash-hit reality game. A former British diplomat, an interior designer with thoughts on the castle (and people’s fashion choices), a bird-watching barber and an ex-soldier nicknamed Barbie are some of the other folks who will become traitors or faithfuls. While they might feel savvier about how the game works, the opening show quickly teaches them to never have expectations. Winkleman’s mittens might be on, but the gloves are off from the moment they board the steam train to the Highland castle. Hollie Richardson

SAS Rogue Heroes

9pm, BBC One



Steven Knight’s rip-roaring historical drama about the special forces unit is back for another blistering series. But it’s now 1943, which means that David Stirling (Connor Swindells) is a prisoner of war in Italy – and it’s time for Jack O’Connell’s hellraiser Paddy Mayne to step up as leader and “whip that unruly mob of his into shape”. They are stationed in the port of Suez planning their next mission with sights on mainland Europe, but there is also doubt over the future of the regiment. Hollie Richardson

Gladiators: Celebrity Special

6pm, BBC One

Ready? Witnessing Rob Beckett, Louise Minchin, Joel Dommett and Ellie Taylor go up against the resurgent Gladiators may inspire viewers to embark on a similarly demanding January fitness regime. At least co-host Bradley Walsh knows what they are going through: he was a contestant on the ITV incarnation back in 1997. Graeme Virtue

Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell

7pm, BBC One

If you’re weren’t quite ready to say goodbye after the long overdue Christmas special, here’s a documentary that tells the full story of Gavin & Stacey. Creators Ruth Jones and James Corden help to tell it, along with behind-the-scenes footage, and a word or two from celebrity superfans. HR

Vera

8pm, ITV1

It’s the last two-parter of Vera (it concludes on Thursday), as Brenda Blethyn has quit the crime drama to go into semi-retirement – but her dogged DCI has her own lifechanging dilemma to face. Meanwhile, she finds herself investigating two murder cases when an ex-con’s body is found. HR

Alongside more melancholy offerings during which respects are paid to those we have lost in 2024, this is a less reverent look at the people who have effectively consigned themselves to oblivion. Expect expert analysis of why prime time staples from MasterChef to The Repair Shop might look a bit different in 2025. Phil Harrison

Live sport

Tennis: Great Britain v Australia, 6am, Sky Sports Main Event

The United Cup Group F match at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

Championship Football: Hull City v Middlesbrough, 5.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event

At MKM Stadium.