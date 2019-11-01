The "Daybreak" Season One Finale Has Left Fans Wondering What's Next in Season Two

From Seventeen

Welcome to the apocalypse, where literally ANYTHING can happen. And things certainly went down in Glendale, California as the survivors of the apocalypse tried to figure out how they survived and what's next for them is in this strange and crazy world. But no one could've seen THAT crazy ending coming and the big reveal of who was really under the Baron Triumph mask all along. As things start to gear up in the apocalypse and the different tribes having to make one of the biggest decisions for their survival, fans are already hoping for a second season.

Here's all the questions we have for Daybreak season 2...

*Major spoilers for season 1 of Daybreak below!*

Who will follow Sam now that she's taken over Turbo's throne?

The reign of Turbo ended when Baron Triumph/Principal Burr took over, but it looks like he won't be taking it back after Sam turned rogue and shocked everyone with her reveal that she wishes to be the new leader of the apocalypse. The jocks and some of the Daybreakers seemed to like the idea of following her into the future, while the Cheermazons and our central Daybreakers refused to bow down to their new queen bee. So will they be forced to join her and who will be joining Sam in her new reign?

Is Sam the new villain of the series?

With Sam taking over as the new leader, it seems like not everyone is happy with following her new plan, including Josh. After she broke his heart, it would be kind of surprising if he decided to follow her. Will Josh try to get her to return to her good side? Or will Josh have to fight against the love of his life despite trying to find her all of these years?

Will we get to meet some of the other tribes?

Let's be honest here, one of the best parts of the show is all the craziness from the tribes. From the Disciples of Kardashia to the 4-H club, there is certainly a group out there for everyone. However, based on the map that was given earlier in the season and Angelica's jumping around between them, it seems like we haven't met all of the tribes just yet. Fans will already get the chance to meet the AV Club, thanks to the new Daybreak podcast that will be launching soon. But will we finally get to meet the LARP Lords? And are the Highland Park Donut Hos "crazy b*tches" like Angelica said? Hopefully, we'll get to meet them soon enough.

Will Angelica return to the Daybreakers?

Angelica might have left in the middle of the season to jump tribes (again) and join the Cheermazons. Since passing their crazy gauntlet to join their group, Angelica has gotten a major support system and a place to hone her survival skills. However, thanks to her deep friendship with Wes and Josh, there's still a chance she'll go back and join the Daybreakers or become a link for the two of them to work together to take down Sam.

Will Turbo join the Daybreakers?

With his relationship with Wes finally going well, it seems like these two lovebirds are together for good this time. However, will Turbo follow his heart and stay with Wes? Or will he follow his team and join the jocks in working under Sam?

Does Mona Lisa have an ulterior motive?

Mona Lisa was quick to follow Sam when she took over as leader at the end and while she was certainly Turbo's right hand man in the beginning of the series, it's kind of shocking to see her let Sam take over without a fight. Is she actually on Sam's side?

Will the kids of Glendale make contact with the rest of the world?

As The Game Overs and KJ revealed, there is a whole wide world out there that still exists and is connected online. So will they figure out if they are the only kids who are without their parents? Or will they still live in mystery of what might be out there?

