Daycare seeks talented volunteers

The Early Childhood and Development Centre is reaching out to the community with the goal of bringing in people with talent.

Bernice Taylor, the programs manager for the town owned facility, says they are always looking to bring guests in for the children.

“We’ve always invited volunteers, but are doing it more robustly as we feel volunteerism also helps the health capacity of all of us,” says Taylor in an email interview.

The ECDC not only offers childcare for Drayton Valley and Brazeau County, but also offers a variety of programming with the children to help buffer their education. One way to do that, says Taylor, is by introducing them to new ideas and other people in the community.

Right now, they are focusing on bringing people who have a special talent they can share. These guests would come in to speak with the children and tell them a bit about something they are skilled at doing. Each of the guests will also get to participate in a craft or activity with the children in relation to their talent.“Any talent [is welcome], gardening, baking, wood working, maybe a cyclist or kite flier,” says Taylor. She says they are looking for something that children aren’t typically exposed to.

She says those who volunteer do not need to worry about criminal record or child welfare checks as there will always be a staff member present for the presentations. The only requirement they have is that the guests cannot take pictures of the students.

Taylor says she hopes that this program is something that will be around for the long-term.

“We're hoping to have it ongoing. [It’s a] great way to build relationships with the community,” she says.

While the facility has always welcomed visitors at the centre, Taylor believes that bringing people in to teach the kids about different skills will have more of a benefit for them.

“It’s heart-warming and also helps children grow their understanding of how we all have different things we can be special at,” says Taylor.

She says right now they don’t have a specific number of volunteers they require, nor a specific timeframe. Instead, she says they welcome anyone who wants to come participate in the program whenever they can.

Those who are interested in volunteering for the program can contact Taylor at the ECDC at 780-514-2248.

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press