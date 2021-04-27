Daycares remain open in N.S. as COVID-19 cases soar, operators express frustration

CBC

A New Brunswicker in their 20s has died from COVID-19, the youngest person in the province to die from the disease since the pandemic began, the chief medical officer of health announced Tuesday. The person lived in the Moncton region, Zone 1, said Dr. Jennifer Russell. This marks the 36th COVID-related death in New Brunswick. Russell declined to say whether the person had any underlying medical conditions, citing privacy. But she did say she believes the person had the variant first reported in the U.K. and the case was travel-related. The latest death shows the aggressive variants "kill without discrimination," she said. They "will strike the young as well as the old." New Brunswick now has the U.K variant in the Moncton region and Edmundston region, Zone 4. The variant first recorded in South Africa has been confirmed in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and the Grand Falls area of Zone 4. And a case of the variant first recorded in India has been confirmed in the Fredericton region, Zone 3. "We are reminded again of the urgency of protecting ourselves, our families, our communities from the effects of the new COVID-19 variants of concern and interest," Russell said during the COVID-19 update. She noted neighbouring Nova Scotia reported a record high of 96 new cases of COVID Tuesday. "Basically there is a fire all around us and we are feeling that heat. And I know people are exhausted and discouraged, but we really have to keep fighting these flames." 137 active cases The province recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The bulk of them, 21, are in the Edmundston region, Zone 4. All of these are close contacts of previously reported cases at Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls, said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell. The Moncton region, Zone 1, has two new cases. One of them is a foreign worker, the other is under investigation. The Fredericton region, Zone 3, also has one new case, which is under investigation. There are now 137 active cases in the province. Six people are in hospital, including two in intensive care. New Brunswick has had 1,882 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,708 recoveries so far. A total of 285,473 tests have been conducted, including 1,220 on Monday. Edmundston region moves to orange Part of the Edmundston region, Zone 4, currently under lockdown, will move to the less restrictive orange COVID alert level at midnight, Premier Blaine Higgs announced Tuesday. Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska area have been under lockdown, the province's tightest health restrictions, since April 10, but the situation has improved, said Higgs. "The virus is still present, and this change of alert level does not mean that we can lower our guards," he said. "But this change will allow … a few liberties and allow many businesses in the region to take up their activities." The province will continue to be vigilant at the borders with Quebec and Maine to help protect the region, Higgs said, but he asked residents to continue to do their part and follow Public Health measures. Grand Falls, Saint-Léonard, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls will remain at the orange level for at least another week and be reassessed at that time. The Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions remain at the yellow level, along with the rest of the province. Last week, the chief medical officer of health had recommended cabinet reassess the lockdown status on Monday. "We have seen no new incidents of community transmission within the lockdown area and hospital admissions in the area have declined significantly," Dr. Jennifer Russell said Tuesday. In addition, the seven day rolling average of new cases in the lockdown area has fallen from more than 10 earlier this month to two as of Monday, she said. Vaccines for people 60+ People aged 60 or older can now book an appointment to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Vitalité or Horizon health networks or by contacting a participating pharmacy, said Premier Blaine Higgs. A caregiver or family member can make the appointment on their behalf. As of Tuesday, 34 per cent of New Brunswickers had received at least one dose of the vaccine — the highest percentage in the Maritimes, he said. Mandatory testing at school Public Health has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at George Street Middle School, forcing the Fredericton school to close. In an email to parents, New Brunswick Public Health said all staff, students and their households have been asked to isolate until midnight Thursday to allow for contact tracing and testing. New Brunswick Public Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at George Street Middle School in Fredericton.(Elizabeth Fraser/CBC) The school is working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the case. "Testing will be mandatory for all students and school personnel in order for the isolation to be lifted. For those who choose to not be tested, the isolation period will be extended," said Kimberly Barker, regional medical officer of health. Priestman Street School in Fredericton is also closed Tuesday for operational reasons. "There has not been another case shared with us but the ripple effect of those in self-isolation has caused many staff absences for us," said David McTimoney, superintendent of the Anglophone West School District, in an email. "With Priestman, we have eight vacant teacher positions that we haven't been able to backfill. So, we say it is closed for operational reasons." Eighteen Fredericton area school buses will not be operating Tuesday because of the two school closures. Outbreak at UNB Public Health has declared an outbreak at the University of New Brunswick's Fredericton campus after six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, as of Monday, at Magee House, an apartment-style residence with 101 units for mature students, some of whom have children. Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said more testing is key to figuring out the extent of any outbreak. She is urging people to get tested if they have any symptoms that could be caused by other illnesses or allergies. "With the variants of concern [and] variants of interest, the transition can happen really quickly. And the impacts to our health–care system can happen very quickly," she said. As of Monday, New Brunswick had 1,858 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There have been 1,700 recoveries and 35 COVID-related deaths. Pop-up testing in Nackawic In response to a recent cluster of COVID-19 positive cases in Zone 3, the Fredericton and Upper River Valley area, the Horizon Health Network is establishing a temporary testing site in Nackawic this week. "This is part of Public Health efforts to ensure as many individuals in the area as possible are tested for COVID-19," spokesperson Kris McDavid said in a statement. The outdoor, drive-thru clinic will be located in the parking lot of Nackawic Shopping Mall, 135 Otis Dr., and will operate by appointment only Wednesday through Friday, from noon until 5 p.m. Those with appointments should bring their Medicare card, wear a mask, enter from Landegger Drive and remain in their vehicles. People can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811. They should select "Hartland" as their preferred site until "Nackawic" becomes an option, Horizon said. When they are contacted for an appointment, they should indicate they wish to be tested at the temporary site in Nackawic. Hotel isolation a cause for concern The number of COVID-19 cases would decrease in Atlantic Canada if people stopped flying, says an Ontario epidemiologist. Colin Furness said he would support a decision to halt non-essential domestic flights. "When we talk about truly non-essential travel, you're adding a lot of risk," he said. "You're not actually adding any social benefit." The federal government imposed a ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan to Canada for 30 days starting April 22. Airlines drastically cut domestic flights to New Brunswick last year. Furness said he's also concerned about self-isolation hotels in the province because exposure to COVID-19 can still happen in the hallways of those hotels. "You have air flowing from the rooms into the hallway," he said. "Sort of like in an apartment building when you can smell other people's cooking." Furness also said if there were less travel, fewer people would be forced to quarantine in hotels, which in turn would decrease the risk of contracting the virus. The seven new cases of COVID-19 announced on Monday put the total number of active cases in the province at 122.(CBC) "It circles back to not 'How do we manage lots of people travelling?' but 'How can we get fewer people travelling?,'" he said. "That's ultimately what would make things safer." Furness said he's also concerned about masks getting smaller. "I think it's because they're better looking when they're shaped," he said. But people need to wear masks big enough to ensure there isn't "gaping around the sides," he said. Previous possible public exposures Public Health has identified the sites, dates and times of possible public exposure in four regions. People who were at these sites are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms. Fredericton region: April 24 between 10 a.m. and noon - YMCA (570 York St., Fredericton) April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Walmart Supercentre (1399 Regent St, Fredericton) April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Princess Auto (21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Home Depot (Corbett Centre, Fredericton) April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Swiss Chalet (961 Prospect Ave., Fredericton) April 22 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. - Canadian Tire (1110 Smythe Ave., Fredericton) April 22 between 10 a.m. and noon. - Digital World (524 Smythe Ave., Fredericton) April 22 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - Tim Horton's (1713 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) April 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. - Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton) April 19 to April 22 - Canada Post (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic) April 21 between noon and 4 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton) Moncton region: April 12 between 5:45 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – emergency department – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton) April 12 between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. – X-ray department – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton) April 14 between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Urban Planet, Walmart and H&M – CF Champlain (477 Paul St., Dieppe) Saint John region: Holy Spirit Parish (Saint Matthews worship site), 45 Dollard Dr., Saint John, on Sunday, April 18, between 11 a.m. and noon. The church has closed for two weeks as a preventive measure, and St. Rose of Lima Church (part of Holy Spirit Parish) will also be closed for the next two weeks, until May 8-9. Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, on April 15 between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Rocky's Sports Bar, 7 Market Square, on April 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Edmundston region: E.& P. Sénéchal Center, Vitalité Health Network vaccination clinic, 60 Ouellette St., Grand Falls, on Monday, April 19, between 1:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. .m.; and on April 12, between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Public Health also identified travellers who may have been infected while on the following flights: April 20 - Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:45 a.m. April 20 - Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:01 p.m. April 15 - Air Canada Flight 8919 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:56 p.m. April 15 – Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m. April 15 – Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 11:53 a.m. April 14 - Air Canada Flight 8970 – from Ottawa to Montreal, departed at 6:28 a.m. April 14 - Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:14 a.m. What to do if you have a symptom People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online. 