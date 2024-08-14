Days of Our Lives Finally Confirms AnnaLynne McCord’s Mystery Role

Days of Our Lives has really been testing our patience with this one.

Nearly eight months after Peacock announced that AnnaLynne McCord was cast in the long-running soap, we can finally confirm which character the 90210 vet is actually playing. Following a DNA test on Wednesday’s episode, McCord’s Jane Doe was revealed to be none other than the presumed-dead Abigail DiMera, previously portrayed by Marci Miller.

More from TVLine

We knew that McCord was playing someone who underwent plastic surgery and suffered from amnesia (the soap opera double whammy!), but until that test confirmed her as a genetic match, we weren’t ready to assume anything. Heck, on this show, how certain can we even be about a DNA test?

While Chad, Jack and the rest of the family are thrilled to have Abigail back home, the woman in question isn’t feeling the same warm and fuzzies. “I don’t know you — any of you!” she told them. “I don’t feel like I belong here. None of this makes any sense to me at all.”

TV Recasts

The Best & Worst TV Recasts of All Time

View List

The episode ended with Abigail reluctantly agreeing to stay in Salem, where she’ll be posting up at the DiMera Mansion while she adjusts to her new (old?) life. “So I guess Abigail’s home,” she said with a sigh as she took in her new (old?) surroundings.

Days fans, now that we know — for real this time — that McCord is the new Abigail, how are we feeling about this frothy twist? And do you think there’s more to the story here? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this wild recast below.

Best of TVLine