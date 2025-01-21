‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Jane the Virgin’ Star Dies at 39

Francisco San Martin, an actor known for starring on the long-running soap Days of Our Lives, died on Jan. 16. He was 39.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that San Martin died by suicide.

The Spanish American actor found his niche as a love interest on soap operas.

On Days, San Martin played Dario Hernandez, an apparent petty thief who was later revealed to be investigating a murder. His character appeared in 59 episodes in 2011, a stint that lasted around six months. The role was recast for the character’s return to the series in 2016.

Actress Camila Banus, who portrayed his on-screen sister on Days, posted a tribute to San Martin, who his friends affectionately called Pepe, after news of his death, according to Forbes.

“Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. My only witness that pau sang happy birthday to me in the middle of a concert in Hollywood, you couldn’t believe it,” she wrote. “Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more.”

Francisco San Martin (L) and Camila Banus. / David Livingston / Getty Images

San Martin also had a brief arc as Mateo on the CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful in 2017.

That same year, San Martin played love interest Fabian on Jane the Virgin—a comedy series that satirizes Latin American soaps.

San Martin was born in Mallorca, Spain, but was raised in Montana, according to Forbes. His first brush with acting was at children’s theaters in the states.

When his family moved to Madrid in his teens, San Martin modeled and took acting lessons, according to Forbes.

He appeared in Spanish plays, shows, and movies before later finding his American acting break on Days.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.