‘Days Of Our Lives’ Sees Galen Gering Exit, Third Cast Member This Week To Bid Farewell

Click here to read the full article.

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the tenures of cast members on daytime drama The Days of Our Lives.

Galen Gering is the latest regular to depart the long-running series, announcing on Instagram that today was his final on the set. He will still be seen on the show through the fall, though, as the series tapes way in advance and has months of episodes featuring Gering yet to run. Gering plays Rafe Hernandez on the show, joining the cast in October 2008.

More from Deadline

Two other “Days” cast members, Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey, announced earlier this week that they were leaving the show – or rather, the show left them, as Smith indicated they were not voluntarily exiting.

Days of our Lives was recently renewed for Season 56.

“I’ve always seen birthdays as a day of reflection, an opportunity to look back at where I’ve been and where I’m going. So, it’s oddly befitting that today also happens to be my last day at Days,” Gering wrote on Instagram. He ended by thanking his friends and fans. “Like sands through the hourglass….”.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.