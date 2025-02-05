'Days of Our Lives' star Casey Deidrick arrested for alleged domestic assault

Police arrested soap opera star Casey Deidrick for his alleged involvement in a domestic assault Sunday.

The 37-year-old actor, best known for playing Chad DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," was taken into custody in Nashville, Tennessee, according to police records, and faces two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and interference with a 911 call.

Deidrick told police he and his girlfriend, with whom he lives, had a verbal altercation that morning, according to affidavits obtained by USA TODAY. He believed her to be recording him with her phone and admitted to having taken the device, then accused his partner of having wrapped her hands around his neck, which police said they did not find evidence of.

His girlfriend, who is unnamed in the documents, corroborated that there was a verbal altercation that morning and said she had curled into a corner in the home with her phone. She denies having recorded him and alleges Deidrick came from behind and forcibly removed the phone from her hands, despite telling him she wanted to use it to call 911 because she was in fear. Eventually, he returned the phone, she alleges, under the promise that she would move out that day.

Deidrick is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. local time.

Deidrick appeared on "Days of Our Lives" for hundreds of episodes, acting on the show from 2009 to 2013 before graduating to TV movies. He also acted briefly in the MTV drama series "Teen Wolf," playing Halwyn for three episodes during the program's sixth season.

More recently, Deidrick starred in the 2024 military drama "The Friendly" and 2018's canine comedy "Dog Days."

