Expect slick travel in Alberta as more rounds of snow arrive

We’re still in winter driving mode on the southern Prairies even as we tiptoe into the heart of spring.

Plenty of snow has already fallen across Alberta and there’s plenty more to come over the next couple of days as additional rounds of precipitation push into the region.

Alberta snow totals

Snowfall totals of 20-40 cm are expected for parts of the southern foothills through Friday, with double-digit totals likely toward the QE2 around and south of Calgary.

Prepare for rapidly changing conditions over the next few days, along with reduced visibility in times of heavy snow.

Expect difficult travel throughout the duration, especially in Calgary, and along the southern QE2 and Trans-Canada Highway.

Alberta precip Friday 2am

We’ll see another round of snow build over southern Alberta through the overnight hours Friday as a system approaches the border from the south.

Heavy snow is likely across the southern foothills late Thursday night, with the wintry precipitation slowly spreading north toward the Yellowhead Highway by the Friday morning commute.

Expect periods of difficult travel into Friday morning across Calgary, as well as along the southern QE2 and the Trans-Canada Highway.

We’ll see a break from the precipitation through Friday afternoon before a second system arrives in time for Friday night.

Alberta precip Saturday 5am

A repeat of the night before, we’ll see heavy snow build from south to north during the overnight hours across southern Alberta—just east of the QE2. This batch of steady snow will lift north through sunrise Saturday, pushing toward Red Deer into the morning hours before letting up.

If there’s any consolation prize with these rounds of snow, it’s that any precipitation is welcome news in light of the severe drought affecting so much of the Prairies heading into wildfire season.

