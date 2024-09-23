Daytime coast road closures for stud replacement

A section of the coast road in the west of the Isle of Man is set to be closed during the day for a week to allow for the latest phase of stud replacement works.

The A4, between Peel and Kirk Michael, will shut between 09:30 and 15:30 BST each day from Monday until Friday.

Contractor Colas to carry out the works for the Department of Infrastructure after completing similar schemes in across the island over the summer.

The closure will affect access to the Ramsey Road, Ballabooie Road, Ballagyr Lane, Bayr Balleyleigh and the Switchback, but emergency access will be maintained.

A diversion via St Johns and Cronk-y-Voddy will guide motorists around the area.

The programme has also seen stud replacement works on the Ballakillowey Road and Sloc Road in July, the Castletown Road in August, and on Cooil Road in mid-September.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links