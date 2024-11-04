Daytime Drama Actors Unite To Support Kamala Harris In Social Media Video: “We’re Turning The Page With Our Vote”

Some of daytime soap’s biggest stars have joined their film and primetime TV counterparts by endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

Several actors from General Hospital, along with popular players from The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives, participated in a video that showed them turning the page — a reference to Harris’ recent call to voters that it’s time to “turn the page” on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The video ends with GH mainstay Nancy Lee Grahn declaring, “We’re daytime actors for democracy. And we’re turning the page with our vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

The rest of the participants in the video that was shared online Sunday are General Hospital‘s Genie Francis, Jane Elliot, Finola Hughes, Kristina Wagner, Laura Wright, Rena Sofer, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Kate Mansi, Dominic Zamprogna, Van Hansis, Brook Kerr, Tabyana Ali, Eden McCoy, Jeff Kober, Bradford Anderson, Vernee Watson, Lisa Locicero, Kristen Vaganos and Ric Hearst, along with The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Annika Noelle, The Young and the Restless‘ Eileen Davidson, and Days of Our Lives‘ Tina Huang.

Grahn has been particularly outspoken during the election and routinely uses her X account to show her support for Harris. But she’s not the only soap star who likes to vent on the platform: Y&R‘s Eric Braeden, for instance, has been particularly fired up during the election, posting missives about Trump and his rallies.

To listen to the ORANGE MAKEUP GUY talk about how to treat LIZ CHENEY IS SIMPLY OBSCENE!! The biggest coward talking tough, is a joke!! That guy has NEVER BEEN CHECKED! By that I mean he has never played honest sports, never fought an honest fight IN HIS LIFE! He’d shit in his… — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) November 2, 2024

