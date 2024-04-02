Daytime fire at Istanbul nightclub kills dozens

STORY: Dozens of people were killed in a daytime fire at a nightclub in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a residential building in this video obtained by Reuters.

The Masquerade nightclub, which had been closed for a month-long renovation, occupies the two basement floors beneath the 16-story building.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu:

"There was no application to the local municipality for a renovation or a construction at this place and as it was two floors down the ground level, the repair work wasn't visible"

Six people have been detained over the blaze as part of an ongoing investigation, city officials said.

Masquerade can host up to 4,000 people with DJ performances and stage shows several times a week, its website says.