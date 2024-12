Dazzling Fireworks Illuminate Iconic Skyscraper in Taipei on New Years Eve

A six-minute fireworks show mounted on an iconic skyscraper in Taipei helped people usher in the new year.

Footage captured by X user @Koyoyo4444 shows a countdown projected on the Taipei 101 skyscraper before the dazzling fireworks display began.

The show drew tens of thousands of spectators to the Taiwanese landmark, according to reports. Credit: @Koyoyo4444 via Storyful