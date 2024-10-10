Dazzling Lightning Over Yucatan Amid Hurricane Milton

Spectacular lightning was seen in the night sky above Merida, in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, on October 7, as Hurricane Milton intensified over the Gulf of Mexico.

By October 9, the country’s meteorological service reported that Milton had moved away, though heavy rain and intense thunderstorms were forecast for the early hours of October 10.

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Sarasota, Florida, as a Category 3 storm. Credit: Carlos Cesar Alcantara Velazquez via Storyful