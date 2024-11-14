DBRS "more on alert" to U.S. fiscal profile after Republican sweep

Reuters
·2 min read
Traders work on NYSE floor

LONDON (Reuters) - A Republican sweep in the U.S. elections puts rating agency Morningstar DBRS “more on alert” regarding the country’s fiscal accounts, managing director for global sovereign ratings Nichola James told Reuters on Thursday.

Republicans' lock on power in Washington next year will allow President-elect Donald Trump to pursue an aggressive agenda of tax cuts for businesses, workers and retirees that will test his party's often-aired goal of reining in the government's $35 trillion in debt.

"We were expecting that there would be some checks and balances that would prevent some of the policies that could be perceived as creating even more fiscal pressures. But that’s now not the case," James told Reuters.

U.S. Treasury yields have risen on expectations that Trump's policies will add further pressure to an already elevated U.S. budget deficit and stoke inflation.

But for now, James added that factors such as the size of its economy and the dollar’s status as a reserve currency should continue to buffer the U.S. credit rating.

DBRS holds a more positive view on the U.S. than larger rating agencies, rating it AAA -- the highest possible rating -- with a stable outlook.

Moody's AAA U.S. rating however has a negative outlook.

If European countries needed to raise defence spending, it would lead to “extremely difficult choices in other public expenditures and in taxation,” James said.

Trump’s election has raised questions around whether U.S. support for Ukraine will continue and if Europe will face more pressure to meet NATO’s 2% of output military spending target.

Countries like Italy and Belgium, which already face pressures on their public finances and are falling short of the 2% target, would be vulnerable, James added.

James said reform of Germany’s debt brake was a “possibility”.

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s Christian Democrats, who are likely to lead the next government, said on Wednesday he could be open to reforming the debt brake.

While there are other, longer-term policy options for Germany to avoid changing its debt brake, the next 6-12 months are critical to Germany's economy, James said.

"If things escalate in relation to Europe’s security situation, there might not be time,” James said, adding this could make debt brake reform more likely.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Latest Stories

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Spots ‘Twisted’ Way Donald Trump Just ‘Humiliated’ Elon Musk In Public

    “Everyone laughed. They laughed that uncomfortable laugh,” noted the MSNBC anchor.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Hits Fox Business Reporter With 'Honest' Reality Check On Trump

    Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence questioned the White House press secretary over Joe Biden calling Trump a "threat" to democracy.

  • Jake Tapper Says Words He 'Never Contemplated Using' In Savage Gaetz News Intro

    The CNN host's words of disbelief may haunt you if the Florida extremist is confirmed as the attorney general.

  • 'This Is Pretty Bad': National Security Expert Sounds Alarm On Tulsi Gabbard

    A former Clinton administration official said Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence is "really concerning."

  • Melania Trump Has Harsh 'Question' Over Jill Biden's Phone Call After Assassination Attempt

    Donald Trump's wife suggested it wasn't authentic.

  • John Bolton Sums Up What Trump Really Wants In 1 Damning Word

    The former national security adviser warned that this single trait "won't serve the country well."

  • Melania Trump Expected to Break Yet Another FLOTUS Tradition

    The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl

  • Video appears to show a Ukrainian Leopard tank taking out a column of Russian armored vehicles

    Video footage shared by Ukraine's 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade appears to show a devastating attack on a Russian convoy in Donetsk.

  • ‘MAGA Is P***ed’: Trump Faithfuls Out for Blood After Rick Scott Loses Senate Majority Vote

    Top figures in the MAGA world spent Wednesday complaining that their pick for Senate Majority Leader, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, didn’t clear the first round of voting. Those upset took to social media and their podcasts to whine and even threaten to oust Sen. John Thune (R-SD)—who was voted into Senate leadership via secret ballot—if he doesn’t fall in line with all of Donald Trump’s requests. “If he does not support President Trump in these next 30 to 45 days to fill President Trump’s cabinet, w

  • Fox News’s Jesse Watters says the quiet part out loud about Trump’s administration

    Jesse Watters Primetime host boasted of his ties to some of those headed for the most powerful jobs in government

  • Lindsey Graham Quickly Changes His Tune About Gaetz as AG

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pleaded with fellow Republicans to back Donald Trump’s choice as attorney general, Matt Gaetz, after initially sounding skeptical about the bombshell pick. Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday, Graham said: “To every Republican, give Matt a chance.” His remark came amid a growing rebellion from GOP ranks over the surprise decision. Several Republican senators openly showed their disdain, saying it wasn’t a “serious” appointment.

  • Russia's economy is heading toward a fate worse than recession, pro-Kremlin economists say

    "The Russian economy is effectively facing the threat of stagflation — simultaneous stagnation or even recession and high inflation," TsMAKP said.

  • Giuliani’s Legal Team Desperate to Quit His Tragic Court Bid

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s legal team filed a motion to jump ship from a case in which two election workers he defamed are trying to collect a $146 million defamation judgment. Kenneth Caruso asked Wednesday that he and co-counsel David Labkowski be allowed to quit representing the disgraced coffee salesman and onetime lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump, citing New York rules that let lawyers bail on clients with whom they have a “fundamental disagreement.” They also invoked

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Breaks Down How Donald Trump Is ‘Humiliating’ Elon Musk On Multiple Levels

    The MSNBC anchor also pointed out the “funniest” part of the president-elect’s press release about the billionaire’s new role.

  • Trump's border czar says Canadian border is an 'extreme' vulnerability

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border czar says there is an "extreme national security vulnerability" along the Canada-U.S. border that he plans to deal with the moment the new Republican administration takes power.Tom Homan, named Sunday as the official in charge of all U.S. border issues, said in a television interview that he expects there will be "tough conversations" with Ottawa about the situation along the Canada-U.S. border. "The problem with the northern border is a huge national s

  • Jimmy Kimmel Epically Trolls Trump With A Surprise ‘Appearance’ For The Ages

    The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.

  • Trump Puts ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk in Charge of Fake Gov’t Department

    President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo

  • Lara Trump Floated as Replacement for Marco Rubio’s Seat

    President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointments have incited job shuffling, with Republicans clamoring to climb up to higher roles. The latest to clinch a promotion could be Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. In an interview with Axios, Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt lobbied for Lara, who currently serves as RNC co-chair, to fill Marco Rubio’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat—if Trump does indeed select him as secretary of state in his administration. According to Britt, Lara understands

  • Wanda Sykes Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Big Win

    Wanda Sykes said that even though she “got her hopes up,” about Kamala Harris potentially winning the election, she wasn’t surprised when Donald Trump won—and she revealed why on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I mean it’s so many reasons why you can say it happened,” Sykes said on the show, “But I think you know, a lot of us aren’t, like, totally shocked” because “sometimes America is just gonna America.” Even though she wasn’t floored by the results, Sykes admitted she’s not feeling great about

  • Italian president tells Musk to quit meddling in Italy's politics

    ROME (Reuters) -President Sergio Mattarella told Elon Musk on Wednesday not to interfere in Italian affairs after the U.S. billionaire said Rome judges blocking a government anti-immigration initiative should be sent packing. The highly unusual statement from the Italian head of state came against a backdrop of growing tension between the ruling coalition and the judiciary that has attracted the attention of Musk, who is a friend of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "These judges need to go," Musk wrote on X on Tuesday, referring to a panel of Rome magistrates who had questioned the legality of a government initiative to detain asylum-seekers in Albania -- a measure aimed at discouraging irregular immigration.