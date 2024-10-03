DC man sentenced for role in robbery ring targeting South Asian jewelry stores

The robbery ring: Conrad, one of 16 defendants charged, participated in a group led by Trevor Wright, a rapper known as “Taliban Glizzy.” Together, they stole large amounts of gold from January 2022 to August 2023 , melting it into gold bars and selling it by weight to convert it into cash. The group committed multiple armed robberies along the eastern seaboard, including a $1 million heist in Pennsylvania and a $400,000 theft in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Conrad’s plea: Conrad, who was arrested last year, pleaded guilty on May 30 to conspiracy and firearm possession, with federal prosecutors concluding his involvement in at least four robberies. On Tuesday, he became the first defendant in the case to reach sentencing. He was also ordered to serve four years on supervised release after completing his 14-year prison term. He apologized to the victims at his sentencing, saying, “I hope you can get ya’ll’s peace and happiness back.” At least six members of the robbery crew have now pleaded guilty in connection with the case. Wright remains in federal custody awaiting trial.