DC plane crash live updates: Black Hawk helicopter collides with regional jet

A regional jet went down in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after colliding with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, Wednesday night, prompting a multi-agency search-and-rescue operation, according to officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary information indicates a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with the helicopter while on approach to the airport around 9 p.m. local time. The plane departed from Wichita, Kansas.





Latest Developments





Jan 29, 10:54 PM

1st major commercial crash in US since 2009

This marks the first major commercial crash in the United States since the Colgan Air crash in Buffalo, New York, in 2009, when dozens of people were killed.



The last fatality on a plane was when a woman was partially sucked out of a window during a Southwest flight in 2018.



-ABC News' Sam Sweeney

Jan 29, 10:53 PM

Black Hawk was based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia: Army

The Black Hawk helicopter involved in the crash was based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, according to an Army official.



"We are working with local officials and will provide additional information once it becomes available," the official said.



-ABC News' Luis Martinez





Jan 29, 10:46 PM

Frigid conditions in Potomac

The water temperature in the Potomac River is approximately 36 degrees amid the search and rescue effort.



The air temperature at the time of the crash was 50 degrees with winds gusting 25 to 30 mph.





Jan 29, 10:44 PM

3 soldiers aboard the helicopter: Defense official

There were three Army soldiers aboard the Black Hawk helicopter, according to a defense official.



That would be the standard size of the crew for a helicopter of this type.



-ABC News' Luis Martinez

Jan 29, 10:44 PM

No senior Army leaders aboard the Black Hawk: Officials

No senior Army leaders aboard the Black Hawk helicopter that collided with the regional aircraft, a defense official with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News.



-ABC News' Luis Martinez





Jan 29, 10:41 PM

Transportation secretary monitoring the incident from FAA HQ

Sean Duffy, who was confirmed as the secretary for the Department of Transportation on Tuesday, added a post acknowledging the crash on X.



In the post, he noted that he was posting from the headquarters for the Federal Aviation Authority in Washington, D.C.



"I am on site at the FAA HQ and closely monitoring the situation," Duffy wrote.





Jan 29, 10:36 PM

Kansas governor addresses collision

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she is "actively" in contact with authorities regarding the crash.



"My thoughts go out to those involved. I will share more information as it becomes available," she said on X.

Jan 29, 10:38 PM

Plane carrying roughly 60 passengers: Senator

The Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet was carrying roughly 60 passengers, according to Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, who called the collision "devastating news of what can only be described as nothing short of a nightmare."



The plane is capable of carrying up to 70 passengers.

Tonight, we received devastating news of what can only be described as nothing short of a nightmare. A plane, traveling to the Nation's capital from Wichita, KS carrying roughly 60 passengers collided with a Military helicopter. My prayer is that God wraps his arms around each… — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 30, 2025









Jan 29, 10:23 PM

JD Vance releases statement

Vice President JD Vance released a statement on X saying that he is monitoring the situation.



"Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening," he said.

Jan 29, 10:20 PM

Unspecified number of fatalities in collision

Sen. Ted Cruz, the chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said there are fatalities in the collision.



"While we don’t yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities," Cruz said on X. "Please join Heidi and me in praying for all involved as the search and rescue is underway."

