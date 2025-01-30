Washington DC plane crash latest updates: Air traffic staffing 'not normal' when jet collided with helicopter killing 67

The National Transportation Safety Board promised to “leave no stone unturned” in its investigation into the deadly collision between the Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night.

Whether human or mechanical factors contributed to the crash that left 67 people dead is not yet clear, officials said. Black boxes have not yet been recovered.

At a press briefing hours earlier, President Donald Trump linked the Federal Aviation Administration’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies to the incident.

“You have to be the highest intellect and psychologically superior people were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers,” he said, before quoting articles regarding the FAA’s DEI push before he took office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diversity hiring “could have been” linked to the crash, he said. Earlier, Trump admitted officials weren’t sure what led to the collision, in which 67 people died.

The military helicopter, flown by “fairly experienced” crew members, was conducting “a required annual night evaluation," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

All flights in and out of Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport were resumed at 11 a.m. Thursday. Video footage showed the moment to the aircraft collided in the D.C. nighttime sky.

Key Points

No survivors are expected, D.C. Fire and EMS chief says

Members of the Skating Club of Boston among passengers

American Airlines jet crashes into Black Hawk helicopter on approach to DC airport

Reagan National Airport to be closed until 11am on Thursday

CNN pundit apologizes after sparking right-wing fury for blaming DC plane crash on Trump

22:00 , Kelly Rissman

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers apologized on Wednesday night after deleting a tweet that placed blame on President Donald Trump for the deadly midair crash over Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., claiming he “f***ed up” by citing the president’s federal hiring freeze as a potential reason for the horrific accident.

Sellers’ initial post sparked backlash among Trump supporters and right-wing commentators, who called the former Democratic lawmaker “despicable” and a “broken human being” for tying the tragedy to Trump’s executive actions.

Officials said on Thursday that they do not expect any survivors after an American Airlines passenger plane making its landing approach collided with a Black Hawk helicopter that was on a training mission over the D.C. airport. The flight was arriving from Wichita, Kansas, and carried 64 passengers and crew, including several members of the U.S. Figure Skating team. The Army helicopter had three soldiers aboard.

Read the full story.

CNN pundit apologizes after sparking right-wing fury for blaming plane crash on Trump

Dad of pilot flying American Airlines jet that crashed speaks out on 'worst day of my life’

21:45 , Kelly Rissman

ADVERTISEMENT

The father of the man piloting an American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter mid-air in Washington, D.C. has spoken out.

Sam Lilley, 28, was one of two people piloting the flight from Wichita, Kansas, his father Timothy Lilley told Fox 5 Atlanta. All 67 people on board both aircraft are feared to be dead, officials say.

The collision happened Wednesday night as the American Airlines flight descended toward Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The aircraft collided over the Potomac River, where officials are now conducting recovery efforts.

Katie Hawkinson has the story.

Dad of pilot flying American Airlines jet that crashed speaks out

WATCH: Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov reflect on their career in 2018 interview

21:30 , Kelly Rissman

Trump's transportation secretary faces Washington plane crash crisis on his first full day in office

21:15 , Kelly Rissman

ADVERTISEMENT

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Donald Trump’s new transportation secretary Sean Duffy approached the microphone at a press conference, as search and rescue crews scoured the Potomac River looking for survivors of a crash between a military helicopter and a commercial jet near Washington.

In his first full day in office after being confirmed on Tuesday, Duffy’s agency, the Department of Transportation, was now facing down the worst U.S. aviation disaster since 9/11.

"Listen, my focus is on those who are impacted on this flight and, again, I've been the secretary for a little over a day, and the tragedy that we're going to deal with — with this recovery, I think, is touching everyone's hearts, whether it's here in the greater D.C. area or in Kansas,” he said, flanked by officials. “I think everyone here is thinking and praying for those who potentially have lost a loved one."

Josh Marcus has the story.

Trump's transportation secretary faces Washington plane crash crisis on first day

Democrats respond to Trump's finger-pointing at their party and DEI initiatives

21:00 , Kelly Rissman

Absolutely vile. A tragedy happens, and instead of mourning the lives lost, they use it to demonize marginalized people as they continue stripping our rights away.



Not to share facts, not to offer condolences—just to push a bigoted political agenda. Disgusting. https://t.co/dj9VDq86Z2 — Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) January 30, 2025

We've just experienced a great tragedy, and the President of the United States has already rushed to politicize it — jumping to outrageous conclusions and undermining ongoing investigations.



His comments were grotesque and outrageous and he owes the American people an apology. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 30, 2025

Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying. We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch.

President Trump now oversees the military and the… — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 30, 2025

Mapped: an American Airlines plane collides with US Army helicopter near DC airport.

20:45 , Kelly Rissman

(The Independent / Datawrapper)

NTSB member gets emotional during Washington DC plane crash conference

20:42 , Kelly Rissman

Heartbroken families gather at Reagan National as grim search turns from rescue to recovery

20:30 , Kelly Rissman

Distraught families of the victims of a deadly midair crash were rushed through Ronald Reagan National Airport in a heartbreaking scene on Thursday, the morning after a tragic crash in the skies above the nation’s capital killed 67 people.

The usually bustling airport was filled with investigators from the FBI, Homeland Security, the National Transportation Safety Board, and local and state police, as a few concerned passengers searched for their flights.

Tara Murphy-Dority, a D.C. resident who works in tech defense, said she was mourning both for her city and her colleagues in the military.

“It's very somber in Washington, D.C. right now. My heart goes out to the victim's families, and the entire United States Army,” she told The Independent as she looked for her flight to Atlanta.

Richard Hall and Michelle Del Rey have the story.

Heartbroken families gather as grim crash search turns to recovery effort

Crew Chief of Army Black Hawk that collided with American Airlines jet is identified

20:20 , Kelly Rissman

The Crew Chief on board the Black Hawk helicopter that crashed into an American Airlines regional jet has been named.

Ryan O’Hara, a father-of-one, was one of the three soldiers on board the military helicopter, according to a Facebook post by Parkview High School JROTC in Atlanta, Georgia, which has since been removed.

“Ryan is fondly remembered as a guy who would fix things around the ROTC gym as well as a vital member of the Rifle Team. Ryan leaves behind a wife and 1-year-old son,” the school wrote about its former student in a statement, WSB-TV Atlanta reports.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement on X after the identities of O’Hara’s and pilot Sam Lilley were revealed. “We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Ryan O’Hara and Sam Lilley as they navigate this difficult time. Both of these young Georgians shared a passion for flight and for serving others, and this terrible tragedy is that much more difficult knowing their lives were cut so unexpectedly short. Marty, the girls, and I ask that all Georgians join us in keeping their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

Here’s more on the crew chief:

Army helicopter Crew Chief killed in DC plane crash is named as Ryan O’Hara

The bodies of all three soldiers who were on the helicopter have been recovered: report

20:15 , Kelly Rissman

The bodies of the three soldiers on board the Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided mid-air with a passenger jet have been recovered, according to the Associated Press.

Their remains will be at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, officials, speaking anonymously, told the outlet.

The identities of the fallen soldiers have not yet been released.

Air traffic control tower at 'not normal' staffing level: report

20:14 , Kelly Rissman

Staffing at Ronald Reagan National Airport’s air traffic control tower was “not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic,” according to an internal preliminary FAA safety report about the collision, seen by the New York Times.

One controlling was directing both helicopters near the airport and planes that were landing and departing from its runways — roles usually given to two different people.

Can't rule out human and/or mechanical factors: NTSB

20:10 , Kelly Rissman

NTSB couldn’t rule out whether human factors or mechanical factors were at play. It’s too soon to tell, Inman said.

“It’s not that we don’t have information. We do have information...We need to verify information. We need to take our time to make sure it’s accurate,” Homendy insisted.

NTSB provides briefing

20:05 , Kelly Rissman

Jennifer Homendy, chair of NTSB, said: “We’re here to assure the American people that we are going to leave no stone unturned in this investigation.”

“This is an all hands on deck event,” she said, noting nearly 50 people are on the scene.

NTSB will provide a preliminary report within 30 days and a final report after all of the facts are collected.

Information about fatalities will come from the D.C. medical examiner, Todd Inman of the NTSB said.

The black boxes have not yet been recovered, Homendy said.

Former world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov among the victims

20:00 , Rhian Lubin, Tara Cobham

Ice skating coach Evgenia Shishkova and her husband Vadim Naumov, both former figure skating world champions, were also on board the plane.

They were members of the Skate Club of Boston community, joining the staff in 2017 as instructors.

The Russian couple won the world championships in pairs figure skating in 1994 and have reportedly lived in the US since at least 1998, where they trained young ice skaters.

The couple’s son Maxim, who competed for the US in singles, was not on the flight despite earlier reports that he was traveling with his parents.

Zeghibe confirmed that Maxim departed Wichita on Monday after competing on Sunday.

(REUTERS)

WATCH: Aviation expert responds to Trump's claim diversity and inclusion hiring to blame for Washington DC crash

19:45 , Kelly Rissman

19:15 , Kelly Rissman

Loudon County Public Schools says former students were on board the ill-fated American Airlines flight.

“Our hearts are heavy as we process the devastating news of last night’s tragic plane crash over the Potomac River involving an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter,” the school district said in a statement.

“This unimaginable loss has deeply affected our community, and with great sorrow, we have learned that multiple victims were former LCPS students. Many other Loudoun families have also been impacted, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those grieving in the wake of this tragedy.”

The NTSB, which leading the investigation, will hold briefing

19:11 , Kelly Rissman

NTSB to hold a media briefing at 2:45 p.m. ET today on its investigation into yesterday’s mid-air collision involving a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 airplane and a Sikorsky H-60 military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Briefing will be held at the… pic.twitter.com/iky8k75aFC — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 30, 2025

Trump appoints new FAA administrator after previous leader resigned

19:00 , Kelly Rissman

Mike Whitaker, the FAA administrator under the Biden administration, resigned before Trump returned to the White House, meaning there’s a vacancy in the post amid an aviation disaster.

Back in September, Elon Musk, Trump’s “First Buddy” and head of DOGE, urged Whitaker to step down.

Whitaker announced in December that he would resign on January 20, the day Trump was inaugurated.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who was sworn in Tuesday, oversees the FAA.

Trump appointed Chris Rocheleau to serve as the acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration, he announced Thursday.

Joint Task Force-National Capital Region/ U.S. Army Military District of Washington is assisting with recovery efforts

18:50 , Kelly Rissman

A statement from the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region/ U.S. Army Military District of Washington in the wake of the crash:

“Our deepest condolences go out to all the families and friends impacted during this tragedy, and we will support them through this difficult time. Our top priority is to assist in the recovery efforts, while fully cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and other investigative agencies to determine the cause of this tragic incident,” said Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp, commander Joint Task Force – National Capital Region/ U.S. Army Military District of Washington.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we are committed to transparency and will share accurate updates as soon as they become available,” said Bredenkamp.

Six members of the Skating Club of Boston were lost in the crash

18:40 , Kelly Rissman

From the Skating Club of Boston https://t.co/xGz6htcZgD pic.twitter.com/VPbUNp7JeK — Jackie Wong (@rockerskating) January 30, 2025

Trump baselessly blames D.C. plane crash that killed 67 on DEI and Biden

18:30 , Kelly Rissman

President Donald Trump used a deadly air crash that killed three Army aviators and 64 passengers and crew aboard an American Airlines jet to attack his two Democratic predecessors and falsely suggest the tragedy was the result of diversity initiatives in government.

In his first visit to the White House briefing room since returning to the presidency last week, Trump initially offered a moment of silence for the victims and praised the efforts of first responders.

“We must have only the highest standards for those who work in our aviation system. I changed the Obama standards from very mediocre at best to extraordinary, you remember that only the highest aptitude they have to be the highest intellect and psychologically superior people were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers,” he claimed.

“That was not so prior to getting there ... and then when I left office and Biden took over, he changed them back to lower than ever before. I put safety first. Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first, and they put politics at a level that nobody's ever seen because this was the lowest level. Their policy was horrible, and their politics was even worse,” Trump added.

Andrew Feinberg has the story.

Trump baselessly blames D.C. plane crash that killed 67 on DEI and Biden

'We stand in solidarity with the air traffic controllers': IFATCA

18:20 , Kelly Rissman

The International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations, a Montreal-based federation of professional associations, organizations, and guilds of air traffic control personnel, issued a statement, saying it was standing “in solidarity” with the air traffic controllers” involved in the tragedy.

The International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations (IFATCA) extends its deepest condolences to all those affected by the tragic accident at Washington National Airport in Washington, DC.

We stand in solidarity with the air traffic controllers at the Washington National air traffic control tower, Potomac TRACON and the members of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) during this difficult time. We acknowledge the immense challenges they face in the aftermath of such incidents and remain committed to providing support as needed throughout both the grieving process and the investigation.

As always, we urge the public to refrain from speculation. A thorough, independent investigation is essential to establishing the facts and identifying lessons that can enhance aviation safety. Preserving the integrity of this process is crucial to maintaining trust, accountability, and the highest standards of safety within the aviation community and across the aviation system.

WATCH: Trump uses DC plane crash conference that killed 67 to take shot at Obama

18:10 , Kelly Rissman

Pete Hegseth: Military crew involved in American Airlines crash was 'fairly experienced'

18:00 , Kelly Rissman

Pilot Sam Lilley was killed in the collision, father says

17:57 , Kelly Rissman

"This is undoubtedly the worst day of my life," Timothy Lilley told Fox 5 Atlanta. His 28-year-old son Sam Lilley was one of two pilots who lost their lives in the mid-air collision on Wednesday night.

His son recently became engaged, he said.

Timothy, who was an Army helicopter pilot for two decades, weighed in on the deadly crash.

"In the '90s, I used to fly in and out of the Pentagon regularly, and I can tell you if you are flying on the route over the Potomac and wearing night vision goggles, it's going to be very hard to see that plane. If you're not wearing the goggles, then you might have a chance,” he said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said earlier that the “fairly experienced” crew members on the Black Hawk helicopter were wearing night vision goggles.

The grieving father added: "From what I can see, those guys turned right into the jet. I think the PSA jet was doing everything right. The Army pilot made a grave error. It hurts me because those are my brothers, and now my son is dead."

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg slams Trump's claims as 'despicable'

17:50 , Kelly Rissman

At Thursday’s briefing, Trump tried to link DEI measures and Democrats to the aviation crash.

He specifically called out Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of transportation under Biden.

Buttigieg pushed back.

Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying. We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch.

President Trump now oversees the military and the… — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 30, 2025

Maryland Senator calls on Trump to apologize for 'grotesque' remarks

17:43 , Kelly Rissman

We've just experienced a great tragedy, and the President of the United States has already rushed to politicize it — jumping to outrageous conclusions and undermining ongoing investigations.



His comments were grotesque and outrageous and he owes the American people an apology. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 30, 2025

17:40 , Kelly Rissman

Six members of a figure skating club from Massachusetts, including two teenagers, are among those who died on board the doomed American Airlines flight that crashed into an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C.

The passenger jet carrying 64 people crashed mid-air with the helicopter and plunged into the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday evening.

All 67 people on board both aircraft that crashed down into the Potomac River are feared dead, Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said at a briefing on Thursday, and at least 28 bodies have now been recovered from the water.

Rhian Lubin and Tara Cobham have the story.

Washington DC plane crash: World champion figure skaters and coaches among victims

Vice President J.D. Vance echoes Trump's DEI rhetoric

17:30 , Kelly Rissman

Speaking at the Thursday morning briefing, the vice president underscored President Trump’s blame on FAA’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

He said: "We want to hire the best people, because we want the best people at air traffic control, and we want to make sure we have enough people at air traffic control who are actually competent to do the job.”

Trump blames diversity and inclusion for crash that claimed 67 lives

17:20 , Kelly Rissman

Search and rescue crew face dangerously cold Potomac River waters

17:15 , Kelly Rissman

Crews working to retrieve the passengers of the American Airlines jet and the army helicopter that collided and crashed into the Potomac on Wednesday night have to contend with the dangerously cold waters of the Potomac River.

Water temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees were reported near the crash site shortly after the incident, which is believed to have taken the lives of all who were involved. Just a degree below is considered to be freezing.

“At these frigid water temperatures, the human body’s core temperature quickly drops. Exhaustion or unconsciousness can occur in as little as 15 to 30 minutes,” AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin explained in a statement.

Julia Musto has the story.

Search and rescue crew face dangerously cold Potomac River waters

Hope ends for finding survivors as investigators say 67 feared dead

17:00 , Kelly Rissman

Emergency crews who waded through the frigid waters of the Potomac River through the night are now shifting to a recovery operation after an American Airlines plane carrying 64 people collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington DC’s Ronald Reagan National Airport.

The passenger flight, carrying 64 people from Wichita, Kansas, collided mid-air with a military helicopter carrying four around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

No survivors are expected, D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said at a Thursday morning press conference.

Emergency responders conducted their rescue mission through the night in what D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser described as “tough and heartbreaking conditions,” referring to ice-covered water and heavy winds. The operation has now shifted to a recovery mission.

So far, 28 bodies have been recovered — one from the helicopter and 27 from the American Airlines flight.

Read the full story.

Hope ends for finding survivors after plane crashes into military helicopter

President Trump claims FAA's DEI policies could be linked to collision

16:59 , Kelly Rissman

The president blamed the federal agency’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies days after he ordered to terminate DEI policies in federal agencies.

“The FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website,” Trump said at Thursday morning’s briefing.

The program allowed for the hiring of individuals with a number of conditions, including hearing and vision issues, paralysis, epilepsy and “dwarfism.”

Trump said air traffic controllers needed to be “psychologically superior.”

“They have to be talented, naturally talented geniuses,” he said. “You can’t have regular people doing their job.”

WATCH: Trump says 'we have strong opinions' on what led to deadly DC plane crash

16:53 , Kelly Rissman

Not clear what led to crash: Trump

16:33 , Kelly Rissman

“We did not know what led to this crash, but we have some very strong opinions and ideas, and I think we’ll probably state those opinions now, because over the years, I’ve watched as things like this happen,” Trump said.

“We think we have some pretty good ideas, but we’ll find out how this disaster occurred, and we’ll ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” the president continued.

Trump used the briefing to attack his predecessors

16:30 , Kelly Rissman

Trump used the press conference on Thursday morning to slam his predecessors, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Talking about requirements for air traffic control workers, Trump said: “I put safety first. Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first and they put politics at a level that nobody’s ever seen.”

First Lady Melania Trump offers condolences to loved ones of those killed in tragedy

16:30 , Kelly Rissman

My heart goes out to those impacted by last night’s terrible tragedy. I pray for those who so sadly lost their lives, their families & loved ones, & the first responders who have worked tirelessly through the night. May they find strength and solace in this difficult time. — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 30, 2025

President Trump gives update in 'an hour of anguish for our nation'

16:26 , Kelly Rissman

Donald Trump walked into the briefing room at 11.20 a.m. and requested a moment of silence for the victims.

“I speak to you this morning in an hour of anguish for our nation,” he said. “Real tragedy.”

Emergency crews leveraged “every asset at our disposal” to rescue the victims.

On behalf of himself and First Lady Melania Trump, “our hearts are shattered,” he said. He offered prayers to victims’ families.

The cause of the collision is still unknown, he said.

Former President Joe Biden is 'praying' for family of victims

16:15 , Kelly Rissman

Jill and I are praying for the families of the victims who tragically lost their lives in the plane and helicopter crash near DCA. We are immensely grateful to the brave first responders and emergency personnel on the scene. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 30, 2025

President Donald Trump about to give press conference

15:55 , Kelly Rissman

The president will be giving a briefing in the aftermath of the crash between the American Airlines regional jet and the U.S. Army helicopter.

Watch the briefing live here:

Watch live: Trump speaks after American Airlines plane and military helicopter crash

Flight operations to resume at Reagan National Airport soon

15:50 , Kelly Rissman

Reagan National Airport will resume flight operations at 11:00am, the airport said in a statement on X.

“All airport roads and terminals are open. Some flights have been delayed or cancelled, so passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for specific flight information,” the statement continued.

At a press conference Thursday morning, Jack Potter, CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, stressed that the airport was determined to be “safe.”

Parts of DMV closed due to debris from collision

15:40 , Kelly Rissman

The debris field from last night’s tragic plane crash has spread into Prince George’s County. We’re closing the plaza and piers at National Harbor today to further assist the search and recovery efforts. — Prince George's County Executive (@pgcountyexec) January 30, 2025

Somber scene at Reagan National Airport, where flights are about to take off once again

15:38 , Richard Hall in Washington, D.C.

Just arrived at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The scene here at Terminal One is somber.

The screens are showing lots of cancelled flights. Investigators from different agencies - NTSB, Homeland Security, cops and airport staff - outnumber passengers here at the moment.

There appears to be an area curtained off that may be where family members are gathered.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is here coordinating.

Kathy Maxemchuk, a 45-year-old architect from San Francisco who was here on business, was trying to navigate her way through press and police to find her 1 p.m. flight.

“It’s been a little disconcerting since getting to the airport and seeing all the press and the police and all of that.

“It definitely makes it more real and obvious. I'm not feeling worried about my flight necessarily, I know it was just a tragic accident.”

Congressman says he landed at Reagan Airport minutes before deadly collision

15:25 , Kelly Rissman

Rep. Eric Swalwell said he landed at Reagan National Airport mere minutes before the fatal collision.

The California Democrat had flying from Houston, he told KTVU.

Much needs to be done about managing the “crowded airspace” in the nation’s capital, he told the outlet.

"We have to understand whether the congested air traffic in this region was a part of the cause," the Congressman said. "We also need to understand whether we have enough air travel controllers to deconflict congested areas, and so there's a lot we have to do."

'Our hearts break' for loved ones of DC crash, Obamas say

15:20 , Kelly Rissman

Our hearts break for the families who lost loved ones in the tragic plane and helicopter crash at DCA. Michelle and I send our prayers and condolences to everyone who is mourning today, and we’re grateful to the first responders who are doing everything they can to help under… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 30, 2025

President to hold briefing at 11 a.m.

15:16 , Kelly Rissman

The President will hold a press briefing on the aviation disaster at 11:00AM ET in the James S. Brady Briefing Room. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 30, 2025

Two world champion skaters were lost in flight

15:02 , Kelly Rissman

Former world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were among the passengers on the American Airlines flight flying from Wichita, Kansas to D.C..

The club’s CEO Doug Zeghibe gave a press conference Thursday morning.

The duo won the pairs figure skating event at the 1994 World Championship, according to the club’s website.

He said the club previously experienced a plane crash in the 1960s.

'The helicopter and the plane crashed in the river': Audio from air traffic control describes disaster

15:00 , Kelly Rissman

Air traffic control watched in horror on Wednesday night as a passenger jet and a U.S. military helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington and plunged into the nearby Potomac River.

"The accident happened in the river," a dispatcher said in audio obtained by CBS News. "Both the helicopter and the plane crashed in the river."

Eyewitnesses described the crash creating an explosion visible in the night sky.

Read the story.

Audio from air traffic control describes DC plane crash over Potomac

Hegseth says 'experienced' soldiers were on BlackHawk training flight before fatal collision

14:45 , Kelly Rissman

Speaking about the U.S. Army helicopter, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a video message Thursday: "It was a fairly experienced crew that was doing a required annual night evaluation.”

He continued: "They did have night vision goggles."

“It’s a tragedy, a horrible loss of life,” Hegseth said, adding that next-of-kin notifications are ongoing.

6 Skating Club of Boston members on board flight that crashed

14:39 , Kelly Rissman

Six members of the Skating Club of Boston were on board the plane, AP has confirmed.

Two skaters, two coaches, and two parents were on the deadly flight, NBC 10 first reported.

“This will have long reaching impacts for our community,” CEO Doug Zeghibe said, according to the AP.

Loved ones of those onboard flight urged to call help line

14:30 , Kelly Rissman

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom urged friends and family members of those on board Flight 5342 to call the designated help line: 1-800-679-8215.

“We don’t know why” the helicopter entered the path of the American Airlines flight, he said.

President Donald Trump has been briefed

14:26 , Kelly Rissman

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport,” the president wrote from his Truth Social account just after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

“May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

Officials stress that U.S. skies are safest in world

14:20 , Kelly Rissman

“We have the safest skies of any country in the world,” Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas said at a press conference in Wichita.

Similarly, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized at a briefing in D.C. that the U.S. has the “safest air space in the world.”

The cause of the crash is not immediately clear but an investigation is ongoing.

In photos: The aftermath of the deadly collision near Reagan National Airport

14:10 , Kelly Rissman

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

WATCH: All American Airline passengers feared dead as 28 bodies recovered after crash

14:00 , Kelly Rissman

Medal winners narrowly avoided being in deadly crash with other US skaters, says training school head

13:52 , Tara Cobham

A skating pair who won medals at the championships narrowly avoided being on the flight with other US skaters that ended in a deadly crash.

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, who are skating partners, flew home from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Kansas on Monday, before traveling on to another competition in Canada, the head of their training school told The Independent.

Jamal Othman, director of The Ice Academy for World's Champions, confirmed the pair are safe, contradicting reports in Russian media that they were feared to have been on board the tragic American Airlines plane.

After winning a number of medals at the competition in Wichita, including two silvers as a pair, Ms Carreira and Mr Ponomarenko competed in London, Ontario on Wednesday, said Mr Othman, who is also a Swiss former competitive figure skater.

U.S. Figure Skating confirmed that the American Airlines plane crashed that night with a number of athletes, coaches and family members on board who were all travelling back from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the US Figure Skating Championships.

All bodies are expected to be recovered, says D.C. Fire and EMS Chief

13:40 , Kelly Rissman

No one is expected to survive the collision, officials said.

As of Thursday morning, 28 bodies have been found, with 27 from the passenger plane and one from the helicopter.

The D.C. Fire and EMS Chief believed all bodies would be recovered.

"I’m confident that we will do that," John Donnelly said at Thursday’s press conference. "That will take us a little bit of time, though. It may involve some more equipment."

WATCH: Officials say US has 'safest airspace in world' after American Airlines plane and military helicopter crash

13:31 , Kelly Rissman

Nothing seemed out of the ordinary: DOT Secretary

13:22 , Kelly Rissman

Both the passenger plane and the helicopter were on standard flight paths, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a press conference Thursday morning.

“Everything was standard in the lead-up to the crash,” he said.

“Something went wrong here,” he said, but was unable to comment on the matter further.

American Airlines plane's fuselage found 'inverted' in waist-deep water

12:42

“We have located the two aircrafts. The fuselage of the American Airlines plane was inverted. It's been located in three different sections,” says US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

“It's in about waist-deep water. So that recovery is going to go on today,” he added

‘My daughter’s friend and her mom were in the crash’

11:56 , James Liddell

A Washington man has shared his heartache after learning that his daughter’s friend and her mother may have been on the American Airlines flight that collided with the Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, DC on Wednesday evening.

When asked by Sky News who he knew onboard the CRJ-701ER commuter jet, operated by PSA Airlines, he replied: “My daughter’s friend and her mom.”

“She was on an athletic trip,” the man said of the two potential victims, adding they were Kansas natives. “She was a nice kid.”

At least 19 bodies are believed to have been recovered from the crash site. Sixty-four people were on board the commercial aircraft – including four crew – and another three on the Army helicopter.

Authorities are yet to reveal an official number of deaths or bodies recovered. A media briefing is expected at 7:30 a.m.

Analysis: How common are mid-air collisions?

09:23 , James Liddell

Thankfully, they are extremely rare, says The Independent’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder.

On average there has been one per year so far this century, most of them involving small private aircraft and – or – helicopters.

All pilots and air-traffic controllers are focused on avoiding other “traffic” in the skies. All large passenger aircraft are equipped with a traffic collision avoidance system, known as TCAS.

If a potential threat is identified, the system will issue a “resolution advisory”. Typically one aircraft will be instructed to climb and the other told to descend. Pilots are required to perform the maneuver specified by the resolution advisory even if it conflicts with instructions from air-traffic controllers.

The Washington tragedy involved a military helicopter, which has very different operational characteristics from a fixed-wing aircraft. It is not known if it was fitted with TCAS, but in any case, the system is inhibited when aircraft are very close to the ground.

Watch: How the mid-air collision unfolded

09:12 , James Liddell

Washington, DC mayor sends 'love and prayers' to victims' loved ones

09:01 , James Liddell

Tonight, as our first responders continue their efforts, we are sending our love and prayers to the families, loved ones, and communities who are experiencing loss during this terrible tragedy.



We will provide our next briefing at 7:30AM at DCA. It will be live on this account. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 30, 2025

Analysis: What do we know about Ronald Reagan National Airport?

08:26 , Simon Calder

Most international flights to the U.S. capital arrive at Dulles Airport, 20 miles west of the city centre. Other flights from abroad touch down at Baltimore Washington, 30 miles northeast.

Ronald Reagan National Airport is most unusual. It opened in 1941 very close to the centre of Washington – the northern perimeter is just three miles south of the White House.

Being so close, the airport is popular with many travellers, and management says: “Our Runway 01/19 is the busiest in the country.”

In normal operations, the airport handles up to 60 flights per hour. The stipulation is that “mainline” airlines have a maximum of 37 flights; commuter jets, 11; private aircraft 12.

The airport says: “All aircraft movements are solely controlled through the FAA National Airspace System, including the design and implementation of flight procedures and corridors.”

As a result of the proximity to the heart of the government, air traffic control is taken extremely seriously. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 – which included a plane being flown into the Pentagon – the airport was closed for 23 days.

The Independent’s veteran travel correspondent Simon Calder will continue to provide an analysis of the incident throughout the morning.

Both aircrafts appeared to be flying too high: report

18:16 , Kelly Rissman

The Army Blackhawk helicopter appeared to be flying roughly 100 feet above the max altitude allowed for its flight path, the Associated Press reported after reviewing an analysis of route maps and radar data.

But the American Airlines jet also appeared to be flying too high at first on their way to the runway, the outlet noted.

In photos: Investigators gather pieces of wreckage along the Potomac River

18:10 , Kelly Rissman

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)