Plane crashes into Potomac River after collision with Army Black Hawk near Reagan National Airport: Live updates

An American Airlines regional jet carrying 64 people collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday evening, according to federal officials, stopping flights in and out of Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport.

The helicopter was flying with a crew of three and had no senior Army officials onboard, officials said. The status of the crew could not immediately be confirmed.

“Learning that a plane inbound from Kansas was involved in a crash at DCA,” Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas wrote on X. “I am in contact with authorities. Please join me in praying for all involved.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Key Points

Plane crash near Ronald Reagan airport in Washington

Casualties confirmed in the midair crash

Trump prays for those in Washington plane crash

Officials weigh in on D.C. plane crash

PHOTOS: Responders race to scene of plane crash in Washington

Crashed plane split in half in Potomac River

05:01 , Maroosha Muzaffar

ADVERTISEMENT

The American Airlines plane involved in the crash is split in half in the Potomac River, BBC News reported, with boats and divers actively searching for survivors.

The Black Hawk helicopter involved in the collision is reportedly upside down in the water, located near the plane. This is making rescue efforts difficult.

Sources have confirmed casualties in the midair collision between the American Airlines plane and the Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night.

The helicopter was on routine training flight at the time of the incident.

There were 64 people on board the American Airlines plane en route from Wichita, Kansas to Washington, DC.

Casualties confirmed in the midair crash

04:47 , Maroosha Muzaffar

A law enforcement source has confirmed fatalities in the midair collision between a plane and a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, DC, according to CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescuers have not yet found any survivors, but search efforts are ongoing.

Black Hawk helicopter was engaged in routine training flight at the time of crash

04:46 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The Black Hawk helicopter involved in the crash with an American Airlines plane on Wednesday night was conducting a routine training flight at the time of the incident, according to Heather Chairez, media chief for the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.

In a statement to CNN, Chairez confirmed that the military aircraft was engaged in standard operational exercises when it collided with the passenger jet near Ronald Reagan National Airport.

President Trump briefed about 'terrible accident'

04:33 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Donald Trump said he has been briefed about the “terrible accident” involving an American Airlines regional jet from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and a military Blackhawk helicopter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Wednesday night, Mr Trump thanked first responders for their “incredible work” and said that he was “monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise”.

“May God Bless their souls,” he added.

There has been no word on the number of casualties so far.

American Airlines confirms plane was en route from Wichita to DC

04:32 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The American Airlines plane involved in the crash on Wednesday evening was en route from Wichita, Kansas to Washington, DC, the airline confirmed in a statement.

It also confirmed that 60 passengers and four crew members were onboard the flight.

“American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington, D.C. (DCA) was involved in an accident at DCA. The flight was operated by PSA Airlines with a CRJ-700,” the spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft.

“Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts.”

Flight that crashed had 64 onboard: American Airlines

04:11 , Josh Marcus

American Airlines has shared this update on the passengers inside the Washington-bound jet that collided with a military helicopter on Wednesday evening outside of Ronald Reagan airport.

“There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft,” the airline wrote in a statement. “Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts.”

Army helicopter wasn't carrying senior officers: military

04:09 , Josh Marcus

The Army Black Hawk helicopter involved in this evening’s crash had a crew of three and was not carrying any senior Army officials, the military said.

Trump prays for those in Washington plane crash

04:01

Donald Trump has been briefed about Wednesday’s plane crash near Reagan airport.

“May God Bless their souls,” Trump said, according to a White House statement. “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

VIDEO: View of Washington's Reagan airport after aircraft incident

03:53 , Josh Marcus

" width="500">

Regional flight from Kansas involved in crash: American Airlines

03:51

A jet with American Eagle, the regional carrier for American Airlines, was one of the aircraft involved in Wednesday’s crash.

American Airlines wrote on X the crash involved American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas, to Reagan airport.

PHOTOS: Responders race to scene of plane crash in Washington

03:44 , Josh Marcus

(AP)

Aircraft Down (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Aircraft Down (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Plane crash near Ronald Reagan airport in Washington

03:43 , Josh Marcus

A passenger plane and a military helicopter collided mid-air on Wednesday evening near Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington, D.C.

We’ll be following all the latest news from the rescue effort live.