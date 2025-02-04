DC plane crash updates: Officials recover all 67 people killed in devastating collision

WASHINGTON – Officials have recovered all 67 victims in the devastating plane crash outside of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, as crews continue working to to remove wreckage from the Potomac River.

Salvage efforts continued at the crash site on Tuesday as investigators made headway in their probe of the collision of an American Airlines plane and a U.S. Army Black Hawk. Officials also confirmed Tuesday that they have positively identified 66 of the 67 people killed.

Video showed cranes lifting large pieces of wreckage out of the river and placing them on a pair of U.S. Navy barges in the waterway near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Crews were expected to recover the passenger jet's cockpit, though high wind gusts and tidal conditions could slow operations, said Col. Francis B. Pera of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is leading the multiagency operation.

Authorities on Monday pulled two of the plane's engines and the fuselage from the water and started to retrieve one of its wings. Once the jet is recovered, which will take an estimated three days, crews will shift focus to the helicopter before both aircraft are brought to Hangar 7 at the nearby airport. There they will be examined as part of the National Transportation Safety Board's probe into the cause of the collision.

The NTSB in recent days has interviewed five workers who were in the control tower when the two aircraft collided Wednesday night. Investigators were also developing a detailed timeline of the crash, compiling flight data and communications between the helicopter, the passenger jet and air traffic controllers.

Officials reached a major milestone on Tuesday after positively identifying 66 of the 67 people killed in the Washington-area collision last week.

A joint statement from agencies involved in the recovery efforts said all 67 bodies have been recovered. Work continues by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to remove the airplane wreckage from the Potomac. Officials plan to begin removing the helicopter wreckage on Wednesday.

Flight attendant Ian Epstein honored with cannon salute

Ian Epstein, a flight attendant aboard the doomed commercial jet that collided with a helicopter last week, was honored with a water cannon salute at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, videos show.

An American Airlines plane carrying his body as well as his family members landed at the North Carolina airport and was met by a pair of tankers that sprayed large streams of water in a show of respect and admiration for the 53-year-old.

"Ian Epstein was full of life. He loved being a flight attendant because he truly enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. But his true love was his family. He was a father, a stepfather, a husband and a brother! He will be truly missed. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and support we’ve received, but at this time we would ask for privacy as we process and grieve our loss," his family said in a statement.

NTSB to release 'investigative update,' says it needs helicopter

Investigators with the NTSB need to examine the Black Hawk helicopter to "verify data points," the agency said in a post on X.

It's unclear what data points the investigators are looking to confirm. Officials in recent days have discussed the altitude of the helicopter and said it may have been flying higher than it was supposed to at the time of the crash, though the exact altitude of the aircraft has not yet been verified.

The aircraft, currently sitting in the frigid Potomac River, is expected to be recovered by crews "later this week," according to the NTSB. The agency is expected to release a written investigative update later on Tuesday.

Data, officials suggest helicopter may have been flying above its ceiling

Investigators with the NTSB are working to confirm one of the questions at the center of the crash probe: Was the helicopter flying too high?

Officials over the weekend said the CRJ700 airplane was at 325 feet, plus or minus 25 feet, at the time of impact, suggesting the helicopter it collided with was flying much higher than the 200-foot ceiling for the route it was traveling during its training mission.

The preliminary information released over the weekend was retrieved from the jet's flight data recorder. It also seemingly contradicts the control tower's radar, which apparently showed the helicopter at 200 feet at the time of the accident, though that figure has not been confirmed, said NTSB investigator Brice Banning at a news conference.

President Donald Trump has previously said the helicopter crew "should have seen where they were going" and claimed it was flying higher than it should have been. "The Blackhawk helicopter was flying too high, by a lot. It was far above the 200 foot limit. That’s not really too complicated to understand, is it???” he posted Friday on Truth Social.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers removese the mangled fuselage of a plane from the Potomac River on Feb. 3, 2025, after a passenger jet collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter above Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport last week, killing 67 people.

Conditions complicate salvage efforts; diver hospitalized

Hundreds of personnel involved in the large recovery effort are battling difficult conditions.

The icy Potomac River is murky and remains at near-freezing temperatures, according to data from the National Weather Service.

On Monday, Washington’s Fire Chief John Donnelly said a diver with the city’s police department was taken to a local hospital in what he called a “hypothermia situation.”

In addition to the frigid temperatures, cloudy waters limited divers’ visibility as they navigated a large debris field. Officials were also concerned that heightened tidal conditions could further scatter the wreckage and hamper ongoing salvage operations.

Investigators interview air traffic controllers working at time of crash

As crews on the Potomac River forged ahead with salvage operations, investigators made headway in their probe of the deadly collision.

In recent days, the NTSB investigation team obtained training and flight logs for both crews as well as maintenance logs for both the airliner and the helicopter. Investigators have also interviewed all five people working in the control tower at National Airport when the crash occurred.

The agency is working to develop a detailed timeline of the crash, synchronizing flight data and cockpit communications with the control tower’s logs and radar figures. The flight data recorder for the Black Hawk did not generate timestamps automatically, meaning investigators will have to do so manually, according to the NTSB.

A preliminary report outlining the initial phase of the investigation is expected within 30 days of the crash. The final report detailing the cause of the collision will take one to two years.

2 airport employees arrested after reportedly leaking footage of crash

Officials arrested two airport employees after they reportedly leaked video of the tragic midair collision near National Airport.

Both employees of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) are charged in connection with making an unauthorized copy of Airports Authority records, MWAA spokesperson Rob Yingling told USA TODAY Tuesday morning.

Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville, Maryland, was charged Friday with computer trespass, a misdemeanor, Yingling said. Following further police investigation, Yingling said, Jonathan Savoy, 45, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was charged with computer trespass on Sunday.

Nearly half of the plane's passengers were returning from a skating camp

Among the 60 passengers aboard the doomed airliner were 28 people returning from a competitive figure skating development camp in Wichita, Kansas, a pilot who was to be married in the fall, a student returning home from college after a funeral and a group of friends who went on a hunting trip.

Three Chinese citizens and a colonel with the Philippine National Police also perished in the crash.

Three soldiers were on board the helicopter when the collision occurred: Capt. Rebecca Lobach, 28, of Durham, North Carolina; Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Eaves, 39, of Great Mills, Maryland; and crew member Staff Sergeant Ryan O'Hara, 28, of Lilburn, Georgia.

Young skaters were 'on the cusp' of their careers

Retired skater and Olympian Polina Edmunds, who attended the development camp where nearly half of the airliner's passengers were returning from, said the collision has rocked the figure skating community. She said she's spent the last few days reveling in the talents of the young skaters, watching videos of their prized choreography and skills.

"I'm so happy that they were able to achieve what they did at such a young age already and be able to be a part of this elite skating community," she said, adding, "I'm so grateful that I was able to encounter them and their spirits throughout their journey."

The 11 young skaters, their families and coaches sacrificed their time and money to reach their levels of success, Edmunds said, but most of all, exhibited discipline, dedication and love for the sport.

"These kids were really just on the cusp of getting a taste of what success looks like if they keep working hard and keep doing what they're doing," Edmunds said. "It's still unbelievable."

Contributing: John Bacon, USA TODAY; Reuters

