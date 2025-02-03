Crews lift first pieces of wreckage from Potomac River near DC after plane crash

Christopher Cann and Minnah Arshad, USA TODAY
6 min read

WASHINGTON – Salvage crews on Monday began removing wreckage from the Potomac River after the collision of an American Airlines passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter killed 67 people in the deadliest air disaster in more than two decades.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is leading the removal effort, which will first focus on retrieving the mangled passenger plane before turning to the helicopter and its associated debris.

Col. Francis B. Pera of the Army Corps of Engineers said at an afternoon news briefing that additional remains were found during recovery efforts Monday, noting that the team to committed to the "dignified process" of retrieving victims. So far, authorities have identified 55 people killed in the crash.

"I do want to emphasize that should any remains be located, we have done and will continue to do an automatic work stoppage until the proper coordination with the appropriate authorities can be conducted," Pera said.

Officials said they expect it will take three days to remove the passenger plane from the water near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. On Monday, several cranes could be seen lifting large pieces of debris. Pera confirmed at an afternoon news briefing that crews recovered the first of two engines, the fuselage and had started to retrieve a wing out of the water.

Most of the recovered items are expected to sit on a barge overnight before they are transported to a hangar, where they will be assessed as part of a National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the cause of the collision.

The focus on Tuesday will shift to recovering the plane's cockpit, Pera said, noting that wind gusts and tidal conditions could affect salvage operations.

Students, Olympic skaters, families: A tribute to lives lost in the DC plane crash

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began operations Feb. 3, 2025, to remove the mangled fuselage of a plane and a helicopter from the Potomac River after a midair collision near Ronald Reagan National Airport last week.
Large section of the plane's fuselage lifted from the water

Recovery crews pulled a massive, jagged piece of the airliner's fuselage from the Pataomic River on Monday afternoon, by far the largest section of the plane salvaged since it collided with an Army helicopter and plummeted into the waterway near Reagan National Airport.

The large, white metal sheet hung delicately from the crane's yellow clasps as crews moved it onto the barrage. Wires appeared to dangle off its broken edges. Three window holes and a combination of number and letters −N709PS − along with a small American flag were visible along the side.

Officials have said multiple bodies are believed to still be located within the fuselage of the plane, which is complicating the ongoing salvage effort.

– Karissa Waddick

Large portion of the Potomac River closed to unauthorized boats

The U.S. Coast Guard closed off a large portion of the Potomac River on Monday as multiple agencies coordinated in the removal of the remaining wreckage and bodies following the deadly collision.

Capt. Patrick Burkett said in a news conference Sunday that the river north of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge is closed to all vessels that have not been vetted and authorized to enter the so-called "safety zone." The bridge is located south of Washington and Reagan National Airport, and it connects Alexandria, Virginia, and Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Four small boats are monitoring that area as well as two Coast Guard cutters "to ensure only those authorized vessels" gain entry, he said. The Coast Guard has deployed about 200 personnel to assist in the recovery effort.

A crane retrieves part of the wreckage of a passenger jet from the Potomac River on Feb. 3, 2025. American Eagle Flight 5342 and a Black Hawk helicopter collided in midair near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, last week.
In the Potomac River, recovery efforts appear slow and solemn

Those driving past the airport Monday morning wouldn’t know by looking out their windows that recovery efforts were taking place.

The scene was quiet. A single black helicopter hovered back-and-forth over the salvage site. Police boats with blinking blue lights floated in the water. Every few minutes, commercial jets lifted off the runway heading southeast over the wreckage.

Cranes lifted debris material out of the water and on to a pair of U.S. Navy barges. A diver with scuba tanks could be seen standing on the back of a police boat, ready to jump into the frigid water.

Inside Reagan National Airport, the airport was bustling as travelers sitting by windows near Terminal 1 drank coffee, used their laptops and phones and awaited flights.

– Karissa Waddick

'Unspeakable loss': Dozens of victims had ties to figure skating

Nearly half of the passengers aboard the doomed airliner that collided with an Army helicopter last week were members of the figure skating community, Samuel Auxier, CEO of U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement.

"Those whom we lost dedicated their lives to perfecting the sport of figure skating, many with the goal of one day becoming Olympians. We will never forget them," Auxier said. "May their passion and excellence inspire us and give us strength in the days ahead. For now, our hearts are heavy with sorrow, and we stand with their families and friends as we grieve this unspeakable loss. "

The 28 members of the skating community were returning from a development camp for promising figure skaters held in Wichita, Kansas, after the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating national championships.

In a tribute video posted on social media, U.S. Figure Skating identified 11 skaters − all ages 11 to 16 − as being among the victims. Four coaches also died in the collision, including married couple Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, Olympians who won the 1994 pairs world championship with Russia. The other 13 members of the figure skating community on board the flight were family members.

– Tom Schad

Read more: Nearly half of passengers on fatal flight were members of figure skating community

Widespread grief: In figure skating community, grief of plane crash spans geography and generations

What's next in the investigation into the plane-helicopter crash?

The NTSB has recovered the black box devices from both the passenger jet and the military helicopter. The recording devices are essential during crash-related probes as they provide investigators with crucial information, including internal communications and data on the aircraft's altitude, instrument readings and power settings.

So far, the agency has cited information recovered from the devices in its suggestion that the helicopter was above the 200-foot ceiling for the route it was flying over the Potomac River on Wednesday night.

The agency said it hope to have a complete transcription of the communications among the aircraft and traffic controllers, NTSB member Todd Inman said Saturday during a press briefing. A preliminary report on the incident is expected within 30 days, according to NTSB officials.

Plane increased in pitch right before collision

The agency in recent days has shed light on the staffing at Reagan National Airport's control tower and the timeline of the collision.

The agency's lead investigator, Brice Banning, said seconds after the air traffic control tower directed the Black Hawk helicopter to pass behind the plane at about 8:47 p.m. ET, there was a "verbal reaction" from the plane crew and flight data showed the plane begin to increase in pitch just before sounds of impact.

Five people were in the air traffic control tower at Reagan National Airport at the time of the crash, including an operations supervisor with oversight of the tower and an operations supervisor in training, Inman said.

Contributing: John Bacon and Mike Snider, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DC plane crash updates: Removal of crashed plane underway

  • Watch live: View of DC plane crash site as officials continue search for 12 victims

    Watch live as recovery efforts continue in the Potomac River on Monday, 3 February, after the Washington DC plane crash, in which an American Airlines jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided last week. DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said divers still need to find the bodies of 12 victims and are committed to the dignified recovery of remains as they prepare to lift wreckage from the Potomac as early as Monday. “Things have kind of slowed down this weekend because they’re waiting on a lot more heavier salvage equipment,” David Hoagland, president of the Washington, DC, Firefighters Local 36, told CNN on Saturday.

  • What is known about the deadly collision between a passenger jet and Army helicopter

    American Airlines Flight 5342 and an Army helicopter collided in midair near Washington D.C.'s Reagan National Wednesday night, sending the two aircraft into the Potomac River and killing all 67 aboard in the deadliest U.S. air disaster since 2001. The cause of the crash 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of the White House and U.S. Capitol was under investigation Monday as crews recovered wreckage from the river. Authorities are confident all will be found, Washington, D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly Sr. said.

  • Recovery efforts in Washington helicopter plane collision identify 55 of 67 victims

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Officials have positively identified 55 of the 67 people killed in Wednesday's midair collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. "It's my belief that we're going to recover everyone," Fire Chief John Donnelly said on Sunday at a press conference. On Monday, the Army Corps of Engineers will begin lifting the wreckage from the river, which officials have said could take a week or longer.

  • Recovery of DC jet wreckage begins as investigators review new information

    Just offshore of the towering national monuments of Washington, a tall crane now hovers over the Potomac River. It casts a large shadow over the effort to understand what caused the collision of a passenger jet and a military helicopter last Wednesday as a new phase of the recovery starts.

  • Washington DC plane crash: What we know so far about the mid-air collision near Reagan Airport

    Questions remain over the mid-air collision between a jet, which was carrying 64 people, including the crew, and a military helicopter carrying three soldiers

  • Army identifies third soldier killed in DC crash

    The U.S. Army on Saturday identified the third soldier who died last week during a training mission that ended in a midair crash between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet near Reagan Washington National Airport. At the request of the family, the Army named Capt. Rebecca Lobach, of Durham, N.C., as…

  • Brian Todd on the ‘crucial’ timepiece in DC collision’s sequence of events

    CNN’s Brian Todd breaks down the timeline after more details were provided during the National Transportation Safety Board’s press conference. About the commercial passenger plane bound for Reagan National Airport that collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River just outside of Washington, DC.

  • 'It's affecting everybody': Flight crews continue working as they cope with tragedy

    Flight attendants and pilots across the industry are shocked over Wednesday's deadly plane crash, but are still on the job. Here's how they're coping.

  • 'We're going to recover everyone': DC fire chief on air crash

    STORY: :: D.C. fire chief says authorities aim to 'recover everyone' who died in the Potomac air crash:: February 2, 2025:: Washington, D.C.:: John DonnellyD.C. Fire and EMS Chief “During our salvage surveys in preparation to lift the aircraft, additional remains were located and removed from the river and taken to the medical examiner's office. So far, 55 victims have been positively identified from this aircraft or from this accident.”“It is my belief that we're going to recover everyone. If we knew where they were, we would already have them out. So we have some work to do as the salvage operation goes on. And we will absolutely stay here and search until such point as we have everybody.”The Army Corps of Engineers is surveying and preparing to begin significant salvage operations on Monday (February 03) to remove the wreckage from the river.Wreckage is being moved to a hangar at Washington Reagan National Airport. Much of the Potomac River remains off-limits to all vessels except authorized boats.

  • DC plane crash live updates: Fuselage removed from Potomac

    Hundreds of families are in mourning after an American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night, with both aircraft plunging into the Potomac River near Washington, D.C.'s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board released drone video filmed Thursday showing an overhead view of the downed American Airlines plane and Army Black Hawk helicopter submerged in the icy Potomac River. Crews on Monday removed one of two plane engines and the plane fuselage from the water, and have started removing a wing, an Army official said.

  • 55 victims of DC collision identified

    Fifty-five victims of the Wednesday collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport between an American Airlines plane and Army Black Hawk helicopter “[have] been positively identified,” according to a local official. “During our salvage surveys in preparation to lift the aircraft, additional remains were located and removed from the river and taken to the medical…

  • NTSB to release radar data from fatal Washington helicopter, plane collision

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Data retrieved from an investigation into a collision last week between an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington that killed 67 people will be released on Tuesday, National Transportation Safety Board Chair ​​​​​​​​Jennifer Homendy told Reuters. "We have much more granular data from Potomac TRACON that we're going to be able to release," Homendy said, referring to a Federal Aviation Administration terminal radar approach facility in Virginia.

  • 7 dead, including 1 on ground, after a medevac jet with a child patient and her mother crashes in Philadelphia, mayor says

    A twin-engine medevac jet crashed in a neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia Friday night, causing a fiery explosion, according to authorities and video from the scene.

  • Pilots tried to pull passenger jet’s nose up within seconds of deadly DC helicopter collision, preliminary NTSB data shows

    The American Airlines flight involved in the deadly collision with a Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, DC, seemed to increase its pitch just before the impact, preliminary data from a voice data recorder recovered from the plane shows.

